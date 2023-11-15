PM Modi hails Mohammad Shami’s brilliant bowling in semi final against New Zealand

Mohammad Shami’s brilliant bowling effort semi-final match against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium found a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congralutary message for team India. Shami took seven wickets, the first 7-fer for an Indian bowler in ODI’s, to ensure India sail through the Kiwi challenge smoothly.

Showering praises on Shami, Modi said that his bowling in the semi final and throughout the tournament will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come.

“Today’s Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by Mohammad Shami in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come,” the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma opted to bat first after winning the toss. Rohit, along with Subhaman Gill provided India with a flying start in a crucial game. After Rohit’s wicket, Virat Kohli and Gill prepared the foundation of a big total. After Gill was retired following cramps, Shreyas Iyer joined Virat in the middle.

Both, Virat and Iyer scored their respective hundreds as India posted a mammoth 397 on the scoreboard. For Kohli, it was a special knock as he.broke the his idol Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds.

In chase of India’s 397, New Zealand didn’t have the desired start as Shami struck in the very first over of his spell and removed Devon Convoy. In his second over, Shami sent back in-form Rachin Ravindra and reduced Kiwis to 39/2 in 7.4 overs.

Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson then started the rebuilding act and brought New Zealand back in the game with a threatening 181-run partnership for the third wicket.

From 39/2 7.4 overs to 220/2 in 32.1 overs, Williamson and Mitchell were literally in punisher mode as they sent every bowler out of the park with ease.

However, Rohit then brought Shami back on the attack and he didn’t disappoint his skipper and broke the partnership that looked threatening. In the same over, Shami removed Tom Lathom, the new man in the same over and shifted the momentum back in India’s favour.

Shami finished with 7/57 in 9.5 overs. He also became the highest wicket tacker in the World Cup leaving behind Australia’s Adam Zampa.