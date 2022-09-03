Sobhita Dhulipala gives trendy looks for festive season

Sobhita Dhulipala has always carried every attire in the most subtle way that captures the attention of the masses. However, she is the ultimate beauty who truly nails it in every attire, but the way she carries her ethenic and traditional looks are most elegant and beautiful we just can’t afford to miss to adopt this coming festive season.

Be it giving a traditional touch or ethnic vibes, her elegance in winning every look is just phenomenal.

While Sobhita has been ruling hearts with her saree looks, let us explore every time when the talented actress just stole the show with her dazzling presence in the ethnic wear that will definitely give you major dressing goals to go for in this coming festive season.

While capturing all the city lights with her glamorous avatar in Visakhapatnam during the promotions of ‘Major’, Sobhita is truly a beauty to watch out for in this saree.

Taking ahead the tradition of our country, Sobhita kept a simple saree while her magnificent aura is just hard to handle in one go.

While her second day for Kurup in Hyderabad, Sobhita continued to spread her charm in her saree while she wore a designer saree.

When it comes to bringing a perfect modern look with simple attire, Sobhita is a killer as she wore a beautiful salwar, Kurti that you can give it a try this season.

And this, she truly brought a vintage look with her saree, and it’s something slaying all the modern look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘Night Manager’ and ‘Made In Heaven 2’.