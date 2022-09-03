Serampore SDO drive to prevent dengue

The dengue cases are on rise in some of the suburban towns of the district and every effort is being made by the civic bodies to prevent the spread of the vector-borne disease.

The Serampore SDO Samrat Chakraborty visited some of the places to check for the prevailing situation.

SDO Chakraborty said, it has been noticed that some people are still careless towards taking steps in keeping their residential area free from stagnation of water. Mosquito larvae are found in the water collected in flower pots, in tarpaulins, broken household objects. “Awareness programme have been intensified to make people aware of their duties and steps taken to prevent the spread in their residential areas. It is a matter of concern in some of the municipal wards of Uttarpara. At present in Rishra, the situation is stable, in Serampore the situation is improving. Today, we are visiting multistoried building project sites to see the prevailing situation and instructions have been given to maintain strictness.