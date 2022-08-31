Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing her house help, claimed the allegations against her are politically motivated and she is being framed in a false case.

“These are false allegations, politically motivated allegations. I have been implicated,” said Patra. Ranchi Police have arrested the suspended BJP leader after a case was registered against her at the Argora police station.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Police had confirmed that the team rescued a 29-year-old woman on August 22, after she was allegedly physically tortured by her employer. She was working as a domestic help at the residence of an ex-IAS officer.

Patra, the former BJP leader was also a member of the National Working Committee of the BJP’s women’s wing and her husband, is a retired IAS officer. She has been accused of torturing her 29-year-old house help and serving her no food and water for days.

The maid has alleged that Patra beat her with rods and an iron pan. She was also forced to lick urine off the floor, the help alleged. “I have throat issues. What you heard is exactly what happened to me. Madam used to beat me up when I used to make a mistake while working,” she said.

The house help was taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where she is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The BJP suspended Patra on Tuesday after a video of the victim went viral alleging that Patra tortured her.

Jharkhand minister Champai Soren also confirmed the incident and said the government would hear the matter through fast-track courts.

“Ranchi Police arrested BJP leader Seema Patra today morning for torturing Sunita Khakha. The victim is currently undergoing treatment and after that, she will be provided with all possible help from the government. We will deliver justice to the victim through speedy trial,” the minister tweeted on Wednesday.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi also visited the victim at RIIMS today. He called the incident extremely painful and demanded a fast-track inquiry into the case.

“I visited the victim, it is so painful to see her like that. I can’t even imagine that someone can be this demonic. There is absolutely no space for such inhuman behaviour. If you are not satisfied with your house help, then let her go, but beating her like this just makes no sense. It’s good that the BJP has suspended her, there are many people in our party but if someone does anything like this, it doesn’t mean we will tolerate that. In this case, I would also like to congratulate CM Hemant Soren for airlifting her to RIIMS on time. I wish he keeps on doing such things,” the BJP leader told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Commission for Women on Tuesday ordered action against the wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra for allegedly assaulting and harassing their house help.