Samsung has again taken a dig at its arch-rival Apple, ahead of the iPhone 14 launch event.

The South Korean tech giant has released a 30-second advertisement to tantalise potential iPhone 14 customers with the features they are missing-out on by not owning a Samsung flagship device.

This move came just a week before Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event scheduled for Wednesday, September 7.

Samsung is urging customers to pick its smartphones over Apple in its advertisement titled, “Buckle Up.”

The advertisement begins with “Buckle up for apple’s latest launch, as you enter a world where the highest resolution on a smartphone will be in someone else’s pocket’, and that epic moon shot that’s getting all the likes won’t be yours. Because this is innovation, and it is not coming soon to an iPhone near you.”

The advertisement teases with the distinctive flip design of newly launched Samsung Z Flip4, its hinge mechanism, 108MP of Galaxy S22 Ultra rear camera, Super Zoom capabilities, and bigger display in both the smartphones.

Both Samsung and Apple have had a long history of rivalry that has gone through funny banters, mockery in advertisements and legal lawsuits.

The most striking banter from Samsung came in 2017, when it took a dig at Apple iPhones, through a series of advertisements campaign (UPGRADE TO GALAXY) for the newly launched flagship model “Galaxy Note 8.”

Note 8 was released in August 2017 just three months before the Apple iPhone X. Samsung made fun of Apple’s notch and outdated design.

Apple will reveal its iPhone 14 lineup, watches, and other products on September 7, and has named the event “Far Out.”

According to reports, there will be four types of the iPhone 14 lined up; a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The next-generation iPhone 14 will be manufactured in India about two months after it has started manufacturing in China.