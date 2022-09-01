Sachin Tendulkar to captain Indian Legends in Road Safety World Series Season 2  starting in Kanpur

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series(RSWS) scheduled to take place in Kanpur will see Indian Legends under the leadership of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

The tournament, scheduled to take place from September 10 to October 1, will be played in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore and Dehradun. Kanpur will host the tournament opener and Raipur will host the two semifinals as well as the final.

This year’s edition of the tournament will witness a new team called New Zealand Legends joining the Legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England. RSWS is a 22-day event that aims to create awareness towards road safety in the country and worldwide.

“I am sure the Road Safety World Series will drive social change and work as an ideal platform to influence people’s mind-set towards their behaviour on the road and road safety,” said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Information & Technology, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports of the Government of India all support the Road Safety World Series (RSWS). The league’s exclusive marketing rights are held by US-based 27th Investments-affiliated 27th Sports, while Professional Management Group (PMG) is the league’s event management partner.

“The Road Safety World Series is a very good initiative to create awareness towards road safety through cricket. We want every individual in this country to be aware and obey every rules and regulations while on the road and for that to happen, we have to create awareness among the people, I strongly believe that this series will be able to do and achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India.

“I am extremely delighted to know that legends from 8 countries i.e. Australia, West Indies, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts India are going to participate in this tournament.” said Thakur, the former BCCI chief.

It is expected that this League will work as an ideal platform to change people’s outlook towards road safety and drive social change. Cricket being the most followed sport in India eventually leads to cricketers being looked upon as idols by many.

The upcoming season of the tournament will be broadcasted on Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits and newly launched Sports 18 Khel. Apart from this, the audience can also watch it on digital platforms like Voot and Jio.

