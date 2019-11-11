Gurupurab marks the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Devji, founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The festival is celebrated every year on the full moon day in the month of Kartik. On this day, gurudwaras across the world are illuminated, teachings from ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ are read and processions are carried out. The festival is all about serving and contributing to society. An example of this is the practice of serving ‘langar’ that is followed in all gurudwaras.

This year Gurupurab will be held on the 12th of November, Tuesday and will mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji. Gurudwaras in the national capital are also gearing up for the Gurupurab celebration.

Here is the list of gurudwaras in Delhi which you can visit on this pious festival to cherish the fervour of the grand celebration:

Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Bangla Sahib Gurudwara is lit up on the occasion of Gurupurab. Devotees visit the gurudwara to pay their respects on the eve of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Devji. The grand white building gets a new look on the Guru’s birthday eve with kirpan-brandishing volunteers changing lamps and lights being placed all over the main structure. It is undoubtedly a cocoon of peace for every visitor, irrespective of their religion. As you enter the main shrine, a soothing kirtan greets you and spending some time in such an ambiance is just like living in ecstasy.

Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara

This gurudwara commemorates the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. On 11th November 1675, at this place situated in Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, where the Gurudwaras exists now, Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded at the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for refusing to convert to Islam. The gurudwara has great historic significance. It is beautifully decorated on Gurupurab and is worth seeing.

Moti Bagh Sahib Gurudwara

The shrine is situated near the Old Moti Bagh Palace, former residence of the rulers of Patiala. It is said that Guru Tegh Bahadur during his journey to Delhi for his supreme sacrifice stayed here for a while in 1675. Maharaja Narinder Singh of Patiala (1823-62) constructed this gurudwara in 1852. The tenth Guru Shri Guru Gobind Singhji also stayed at this place in the year 1707. The management of the gurudwara organises a special event on Gurupurab. The gurudwara is colourfully decorated and lit. The gurudwara building is an architectural marvel and pure white marble has been used. Devotees from all walks of life come to seek blessings of the guru on this pious day.

Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurudwara

Sikhs throng Rakab Ganj Gurudwara on Guru Nanka’s birthday to remember and pay homage to their gurus. The celebration of the festival lasts for three days. On the first day before the birthday date, Akhand Path is observed at the gurudwara by reading the holy book ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ for uninterrupted 48 hours. On the second day, processions or Nagarkirtans are conducted in which Sikhs chant the holy hymns. On the third day that is Gurupurab, kirtan and special assemblies are held at the gurudwara to throw light on the lives and teachings of the gurus followed by ‘Guru Ka Langar’ for all.

Gurudwara Damdama Sahib

This place marks the meeting of Guru Gobind Singhji with Bahadur Shah in 1707. The gurudwara was built in 1783 by Sardar Baghel Singhji and was later renovated under Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s rule. The festivity of Guru Nanak birthday gears up a couple of days ahead of the specified date by decorating this gurudwara in attractive ways and organising Akhand Path. On the Guru Nanak birthday, devotees sing hymns in the early morning and grand langar is served to the community.

Visit these gurudwaras to feel the essence and joy of this festival. Happy Gurupurab!