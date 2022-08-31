‘Pushpa’ screened at Moscow Film Festival as “BlockBusters around the world”

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has been roaring louder and louder with each passing day post its release in December 2021. It’s almost been a year since the film hit the theatre and the film is still making it to the headlines. From Allu Arjun’s popular dance number Srivalli to his heroic screen presence in Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his film Pushpa was out and out a show stellar.

Now with everything working in Pushpa’s favor, this Allu Arjun starrer has made it even bigger this time. The film is screened under the category of “BlockBusters around the world” at

Moscow Film Festival today. Taking to social media, a very famous page shared Allu Arjun’s poster and wrote “ We gladly announce that the film “Pushpa – The Rise: Part 1” has been selected by the Moscow International Film Festival under the category of “Block Buster hits around the world” and is being screened today i.e., 30th August 2022 – 9:30 PM.

The film “Pushpa – The Rise: Part 1” starring Allu Arjun, Fahad Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna directed by Sukumar Bandreddi has created sensation all over the world and has stood as the highest grosser in India for the year 2021.

The film is being screened in Telugu language with English and Russian subtitles at Screen No. 9, Oktybar Festival Centre, 24 Novy Arbat Street, #Moscow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embassy of India in Moscow (@india_in_russia)

Allu Arjun and his Pushpa franchise are the two most talked about things of the year 2022. While the Icon star went on to represent India as Grand Marshal at the Annual Day Parade in NYC, Times Square, his film Pushpa is getting credited as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year globally.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa had ended the box office for the year 2021 with a bang and had also managed to pull a huge pool of audience for the year 2022.

The havoc Pushpa created was huge and barely any filmmaker has touched the numbers Pushpa has managed to do what Pushpa has done. The film had a successful 50 days box office run and had collected over 300 crores worldwide.

Now after keeping fans in anticipation for a long time, the makers of Pushpa 2 announced the commencement of its shoot and the excitement amongst the audience is increasing every day.