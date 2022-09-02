Punjab Police busts weapon smuggling module, 2 held with 55 pistols

Punjab Police busts weapon smuggling: In an intelligence-led operation, the Punjab Police has busted an inter-state illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh (MP) based arms suppliers involved in large scale of illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons into Punjab as well as other states, said Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Bhorelal alias Manish Bade of village Ratwa in district Khargon of MP and Kailash Mal Singh of village Dutt Pahari in district Burhanpur of MP. The police have also recovered a cache of 55 pistols of .32 bore and .30 bore from their possession. The accused persons were apprehended from Madhya Pradesh by the Counter Intelligence unit of Punjab Police with the help of MP Police.

Yadav said that the development came three weeks after two persons were arrested from Railway Crossing Vallah Mandi in Amritsar after recovering four pistols from their possession. The DGP said that during the investigation of backward and forward linkages, it has come to the fore that the recovered weapons were supplied by an inter-state illegal weapons manufacturer and supplier suspected to be based in Burhanpur in MP.

“Following these inputs, a 15-member team of CI Amritsar led by Inspector Inderdeep Singh was dispatched to MP on Tuesday and the team managed to trace out and apprehend the two arms suppliers on Thursday,” he said. The DGP said that the operation is still going on and there is a high possibility of more recovery of arms ammunition.