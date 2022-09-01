Portuguese Health minister quits after pregnant India Tourist dies

After mounting pressure from all around Portuguese health minister, Marta Temido resigned. The resignation came hours after the death of a 34-year-old pregnant Indian tourist who suffered a cardiac arrest while being transferred from one hospital to another in Lisbon due to the non-availability of a bed.

According to Jornal de Noticias, the resignation came after a mounting criticism over closure of emergency care services, lack of doctors in hospitals and cases of pregnant women who suffered complications due to inability of the response from health services.

According to various local media reports, India tourist was 31 weeks pregnant complained of breathlessness when she was rushed to Santa Maria Hospital, country’s one of the largest healthcare facilities. The hospital transferred her to the Sao Franscisco hospital after her condition stabilised. Since the neonatal department of the hospital was full, she suffered cardiac arrest on the way, according to the reports.