PM Modi commissions first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant. During the event, the Prime Minister also unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, every Indian, is witnessing the sunrise of a new future.

“This event being held on the INS Vikrant is a tribute to the rising spirits of India on the world horizon. We are seeing a manifestation of the dream of the freedom fighters where they envisioned a capable and strong India,” said Mr Modi.

He further exclaimed, “Vikrant is huge, massive, and vast. Vikrant is distinguished, Vikrant is also special. Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of India in the 21st century. If the goals are distant, the journeys are long, the ocean and the challenges are endless – and then India’s answer is Vikrant.”

He said, “The incomparable Amrit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is Vikrant. Vikrant is a unique reflection of India becoming self-reliant.”

“Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology. Today INS Vikrant has filled the country with a new confidence, and has created a new confidence in the country,” stated Modi.

The Prime Minister acknowledged and praised the contribution of the Navy, engineers of Cochin Shipyard, scientists and specially the workers who worked on the project.

The steel installed in its airbase is also indigenous, developed by DRDO scientists and produced by Indian companies, he said.

Explaining the massive proportions of the Carrier, the Prime Minister said it is like a floating city.

“It produces electricity that is sufficient to power 5000 households and the wiring used will reach Kashi from Kochi,” he said.

The PM said that INS Vikrant is a living embodiment of the Spirit of the Panch Prans that he proclaimed from the ramparts of Red Fort.

The Prime Minister noted that today on the historic date of September 2, 2022, India has taken off a trace of slavery, a burden of slavery.

“The Indian Navy has got a new flag from today. Till now the identity of slavery remained on the flag of Indian Navy. But from today onwards, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new Navy flag will fly in the sea and in the sky,” said the PM.

INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant is designed by Indian Navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Vikrant has been built with with state of the art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in maritime history of India.

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, India’s first Aircraft Carrier which had played a vital role in the 1971 war. It has a large number of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs. With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational Aircraft Carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.