Parambrata-Swastika’s ‘Shibpur’ locks release date on January 6 next year

Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Swastika Mukherjee starrer political thriller ‘Shibpur’ is set to hit the big screens on January 6 next year. Directed by Arindam Bhattacharya, the film brings back the popular duo Parambrata Swastika on silver screen after a long time.

The film also starring Rajatava Dutta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Mamata Shankar, Rajdeep Sarkar, Sujan Neel Mukherjee, Susmita Chatterjee has recently wrapped up the shooting.

Set on 80s ‘Shibpur’ deeply scratched by political upheavals, the dark political thriller centres around a fierce lady, a mafia gang leader played by Swastika Mukherjee.

To curb regular bloodsheds and bring situations under control an IPS officer was appointed by the then chief minister. Parambrata Chattopadhyay to essay the role of the IPS officer named Sultan Ahmed.

‘Shibpur’ will also feature Dyutiman Bhattacharya, DCP of Howrah Shibpur in a key role. The story is the brainchild of actor Rajdeep Sarkar, who is born and brought up in Shibpur.

Talking about the film he said, “I have heard of the terror and trauma that used to reside in the people of the area in 80s. It’s a very special moment for me to bring the story of my birth place Shibpur on the celluloid.”

The dark political thriller locked the release date on January 6 the next year.