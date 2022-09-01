All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took jibe on Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh Government for its decision to conduct a survey of madrassas in the north Indian state.

Stating that as per Article 30, the madrassas fall under the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Board the AIMIM chief likened the survey as a “Mini-NRC” (National Register of Citizens) and accused the UP government of “harassing Muslims”.

“Madrassas are as per Article 30 then why has UP government announced the survey? It’s not a survey but a mini-NRC. Some madrassas are under the UP madrassa board. Govt can’t get into our rights under Art 30. They just want to harass Muslims,” Owaisi said.

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided that it will conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas to determine the number of students, teachers, curriculum and affiliation with any non-government organisation of these institutions.

An executive order announced to transfer the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided madrassas with the consent of the managers of the madrassas concerned along with the support of the Registrar and the UP Madarsa Education Council.

The survey will be take place as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari mentioned.

Ansari Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department highlightrd that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s government taking a completely on-going approach regarding the education system in madrassas as all the District Magistrates (DMs) have been issued instructions in relation to the survey.

Meanwhile, the government has also announced holding a survey of unrecognised madrassas by October 5, teams will have officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and District Minority Officers.

Once the survey is held it has also been announced to hand over the report to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after which ADM will present the consolidated reports to the District Magistrates (DMs).

Moreover, it has been ordered that in case of a disputed management committee or in case of the death of any employee in an aided Madrassas, a post-facto approval for appointment by the principal Madrassas and District Minority Welfare Officer in the dependent quota of the deceased and the existence of a valid management committee has to be assigned.

(With inputs from ANI)