Two killed in Auckland shooting, gunman dead, hours before FIFA Women’s WC opening game

Two people were killed and six more were left injured in Auckland after a gunman opened fire before being shot down by the police, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday citing officials.

The incident came just 12 hours before the opening game of the Women’s FIFA World Cup. The gunman entered the construction site on Lower Queen Street, near a main train station and ferry terminal, as well as hotels and a popular mall, at around 7:30 am (local time) and started firing shots as he made his way up through the building, the police said.

The gunman has also been killed, the police said.

“Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage, we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased,” the New Zealand Police said on Twitter.

Reacting over the incident, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that the women’s World Cup will open as planned Thursday

“We have been in regular contact with FIFA and they are proceeding as planned,” The Washington Post quoted Hipkins as saying to the reporters.

“The assessment from officials is that there is no national security risk,” he said, noting that there didn’t appear to be any political or ideological motivation for the shooting.

Meanwhile, the World Cup will begin Thursday night with a game between New Zealand and Norway.

More than 40,000 people, a sell-out crowd, are expected at Eden Park Stadium to watch New Zealand play Norway Thursday night.