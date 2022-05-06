Transport ministry speeds up digital transformation

On the basis of the Government’s directions, the ministry required them to be more proactive in implementing assigned tasks, particularly in preparing investment capital, and gradually keep updating new guidelines from the Government and the ministry to have timely adjustments to meet progress and quality requirements.

They were also instructed to actively implement information technology projects of which investments have already been approved and appraise available infrastructure conditions and databases to identify implementation plans in line with the e-Government structure and e-Government plan building. The transport sector has applied information technology in all of its activities over many years and gained positive achievements. The digital transformation process has inherited and upheld these achievements. However, digital transformation is an issue of changing from traditional management awareness and methods to the comprehensive application of digital technology. Digital transformation is a process, not simply a destination.

Digital transformation must be carried out gradually from awareness to action and must be implemented regularly and continuously in all activities relating to policy building, management and operation. It must be carried out synchronously on a large scale ~ across the whole society. The implementation of digital transformation in the transport sector will be executed by State management agencies and businesses providing transport and logistics services to users of transport services. For example, in the building of policies relating to administrative reform, units like the Vietnam Register and the Vietnam Maritime Administration have replaced all paper documents with e-paper ones, bringing in much convenience while saving a lot of costs for businesses.

Another example is in the field of road management. The Vietnam Road Management has developed a process to manage the operation of transport businesses by applying information technology, helping to detect their violations transparently and automatically, thus contributing to improving management efficiency in transport and traffic safety. That is digital transformation in managing transportation activities, which does not only digitalise and computerise the management process but completely changes management methods by applying technology. In the future, the ministry will continue strongly reforming State management toward digital transformation practically and effectively. Digital transformation will become a continuous and daily consciousness in all activities of the ministry.