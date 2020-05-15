Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of the first tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus package on Wednesday and Mamata Banerjee’s blueprint for the development of rural Bengal are apparently two facets of the essay towards economic recovery in the midst of the nationwide catastrophe.

In the process, cooperative federalism is on test. There is a degree of competitive anxiety too on the part of Narendra Modi and Ms Sitharaman on the one hand and the West Bengal Chief Minister at another remove to reach out to the people to the extent possible in pursuit of the Benthamite philosophy of the “greatest good of the greatest number”.

It would be deeply unfortunate if the respective plans are impeded by the kind of virulent debunking, as indulged in by Ms Banerjee in the immediate aftermath of Ms Sitharaman’s roadmap. Just as the Centre’s plan of action is sweeping enough to be rated as this fiscal’s “second budget” by experts, so too has Ms Banerjee unveiled a fairly robust plan of action, embedded in the village economy of a predominantly rural state.

More accurately, Wednesday’s signal of intent is more incisive than the state budget that was presented barely three months ago. Towards this end, District Magistrates were instructed in course of a video-conference during the day to ensure the “flow of funds to the grassroots level”. Pre-eminently, a new scheme ~ Matir Shristi ~ reflecting the underlying philosophy of ma, mati, manush, has been unveiled for six backward districts ~ Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore, West Burdwan and Birbhum.

Approximately 50,000 acres of barren land will be utilised in these districts for horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry. Chronically on the cusp of poverty, it is politically significant that the Chief Minister has targeted the volatile Junglemahal belt, arguably to ensure that the subaltern, mired in poverty and occasional restiveness, has a steady income to look forward to. The scheme will benefit 2.5 lakh people in a perennially backward swathe of West Bengal, and if earnestly executed will be more beneficial than such totems of development such as rice at Rs 2 a kg and cycles for school girls.

Neither had yielded the desired dividend at the hustings in the last Lok Sabha election (2019). In due course of time, the effectiveness of the scheme ought to be assessed objectively, and not necessarily through the prism of the local elections later this year. It is pretty obvious that the immediate compulsion for the government’s riveting focus on rural development is the awesome reality that two lakh migrant workers are set to return to the state within a few days.

Many of them are on their way to Bengal after leaving “their employment opportunities behind”. Their privation has deepened the enormity of the current tragedy. They desperately deserve an alternate source of livelihood, having weathered the rigours of life since the last week of March. The earlier schemes had floundered on the rock of the panchayats; this time, Bengal expects better.