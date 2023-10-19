Ten Years On

China is about to celebrate ten years of its infrastructure building Belt and Road Initiative BRI) a symbol of its rise as a global power and a defining feature of its foreign policy which it touts as its gift to the world it claims to have created more than 420,000 lakh jobs and lifted 40 million people out of poverty. Critics mainly in the Western democracies point that those were mostly Chinese jobs and Chinese people lifted out of poverty at the cost of poorer nations and its gift to the world is actually a curse of crippling debt into which it irrevocably entrapped those nations.

There is enough evidence that China’s infrastructure building in poorer countries only meant financing doomed infrastructure projects in strategic areas in those countries using Chinese materials, Chinese machinery, Chinese labour and Chinese managers so that all the loan monies flow back to China only, very little of it is aid.

The projects are so unprofitable from the beginning that they would never generate enough revenue to pay off the Chinese debt, forcing the debtor countries to swap their debts by giving China ownership in the assets created through long-term lease to serve its strategic interests in the Indian Ocean, Persian Gulf and elsewhere. Hambantota port in which China obtained a 99-year lease in 2017 is the poster child of this strategy, but that is not the only one.

Advertisement

In 2005, the West still consi- dered China as a friend they could work with to their advan- tage and an integral part of the global supply chain that served them. Chinese atrocities upon Xinjiang’s Muslim population were largely unknown and its sweeping National Security Law (2020) imposed on Hong Kong stripping its citizens of all their democratic rights was still years away. The West ignored the steady erosion of human rights in China and its stifling of protests in Tibet.

Asmanyas18oftheEU’s27 members have signed up to the BRI, one of them was Greece. The global meltdown of 2008 badly singed the Greek econo- my, and the Chinese state-own- ed shipping giant Cosco signed a lease agreement in respect of two container piers at Piraeus, the country’s main port south of Athens. When the Greek economy went into a freefall by 2016, Cosco seized the opportunity to acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in the entire facility, giving a Chinese firm control over a European port for the first time in history its stake would be increased to 66 percent by 2021.

Piraeus became the BRI’s “Dragon Head” in Europe; under Chinese control, its container handling capacity has expanded fourfold by 2023, and it is ranked 40th among the largest container ports worldwide, up from 93rd in 2016. Now, of course, the West considers China as a rival and the only G-7 nation to have signed the BRI, Italy, has declared its intention of pulling out of it.

Mr Xi Jinping hailed BRI, initially termed as “One Belt One Road”, putting China at its centre in an attempt to revive the ancient Chinese Silk Road that connected China to the rest of the world though the Pamir mountains, as the “project of the century”. More than 150 coun- tries covering three-fourths of the world’s population and more than half of its GDP, spanning different continents from Brazil to Kenya to Laos have joined the BRI.

China has loaned over a trillion dollars to them for their infrastructure of railways, roads and other infrastructure ~ many of these have been built too.

In the process, these countries’ debt to GDP ratios have become unsustainable ~ especially their debt to China have soared much beyond their capacity to repay.

These loans are not the low-interest loans that the IMF and other multilateral development banks provide to help the developing countries tide over their economic crises.

Interest on IMF loans is typically around 2 per cent, compared to 5 percent for Chinese loans. The Chinese loans are negotiated bilaterally on commercial terms, couched in extreme secrecy, outside public knowledge and skewed heavily in favour of China. The projects have mostly brought disappointing returns, making it hard for the indebted countries not only to service their debts, but also to secure financing for their future infraprojects.

Inability to repay their debts gives China the leverage for interfering in their domestic and foreign policies compromising sovereignty. This was perhaps the Chinese design from the beginning, and they are now fully exploiting it. This is happening not only in Sri Lanka, but in Argentina, Kenya, Malaysia, Montenegro, Pakistan, Tanzania, and many other countries. In the process, Chinese companies and the Chinese construction sector have been kept afloat, away from bankruptcy.

Being unable to generate the expected returns, the projects could hardly contribute to growth in their host countries. Pakistan’s 60 billion-dollar CPEC (only half has so far materialised) is a glaring example.

In many countries, they are increasingly facing protests from the local indigenous communities ~ their land has been taken for the projects and livelihoods threatened, as in Pakistan’s fisherman communities in Gwadar. The CPEC aimed to link Xinjiang to Gwadar in Baluchistan over 1,500 kms of difficult mountainous terrains to give China an alternative route for its energy

(The writer is a commentator, author and academic. Views expressed are personal)