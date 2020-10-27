Even as the World Health Organisation warns of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases and urges world leaders to take immediate steps to prevent further deaths, and as doctors say that the chronic pathologies of the winter will add to problems, people frayed by the restrictions put in place by governments have taken to the streets to protest.

Those who say they want freedom from the tyranny of restrictions, have questioned the science behind the restrictions sought to be enforced. The weekend saw large protests in the United Kingdom and Italy.

The leader of an organisation at the forefront of protests in London has said that regulations put in place by the government – split into three categories – were neither proportionate nor appropriate and were causing more harm than good. “We are very concerned with protecting people’s human rights: right to privacy, family life, bodily autonomy, medical freedoms, and so on”, Louise Creffield, the head of Save Our Rights UK was quoted as saying.

While these responses question the efficacy of restrictions, others have gone so far as to label the pandemic a hoax, with some hinting at dark conspiracy theories, including actions of a Satanist cult. Such strains of extreme thought have always existed, but governments must now worry that they are gathering traction, as those hurt by job and income losses seek outlets for their anger. So far, the protests have been peaceful, and they have been easily dispersed, although they have violated most public safety rules.

But it may only be a matter of time before things take an ugly turn. Thus, politicians who helm democratic governments must continually grapple with finding the balance between responsibility and populism as they cope with a disease that has thrown up more questions than its management has offered answers to. With different vaccine trials having encountered hiccups, with no clarity on when and if a vaccine will be available and now with questions being raised on whether people will allow a vaccine to be administered, the road ahead will be bumpy.

The reason is that the primary weapon used by those putting restrictions in place – fear, especially of the unknown – is losing its potency. It is slowly being overwhelmed by the need for economic survival, as people around the world come around to the view that even a few million deaths are acceptable collateral damage.

It is against this backdrop that the outcome of the American Presidential election assumes importance. Beyond the question of who will lead the world’s most powerful nation, the election will answer a critical question on the approach to be adopted in managing the epidemic.

While Democratic supporters point to President Trump’s own affliction as evidence of reckless management, many Republicans are pointing to his successful recovery at the age of 74 to suggest, as the President often has, that the disease is no big deal. If Mr Trump wins against all odds, his approach may well become the template in many countries.