At least for the last 50 years, the people of Tamil Nadu have come to accept that nothing gets done in the State government unless some ‘speed money’ changes hands.

For most services, rates are fixed informally and the system works smoothly. When lockdown was imposed following the coronavirus pandemic, the State government banned inter-district and inter-state travel and introduced a e-pass system for such travel. E-pass, like other government services, is supposed to be free, but unless a person shells out between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000, the elusive e-pass never materialises.

State tyranny in the name of the pandemic has turned people into paranoid, order-following meek subjects. The lockdown and its accompanying rules and regulations have brought untold misery to the people and irrevocable harm to the economy. This is nothing but totalitarianism.

The only ray of hope is the judiciary. A week ago, the Madras High Court impressed upon the State government to seriously look into scores of complaints regarding government officials making illegal money even during a grave situation posed by the pandemic by collecting bribes for issuing e-passes to people for travelling from one district to another.

A Division Bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani observed, “For the past few months people have been unable to work or travel from one place to another for various purposes and they have been put to untold misery. Though the government is not responsible for the present position, some corrupt officials involved in issuing e-passes are bent upon making a bounty. They are like cruel bloodthirsty wolves and they should be dealt with an iron hand. Throughout the State there are allegations that brokers are available for getting e-passes and the rate ranges between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.”

Notwithstanding the chastisement by the High Court Division Bench, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is not prepared to give up the e-pass system, a steady source of extra-constitutional levy, but he has promised epasses for all.

At present only a fraction of applicants get e-passes. If everyone is issued a e-pass, what purpose does it serve other than enriching a select few?

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who is new to the State, on Wednesday refused to declare as unconstitutional the e-pass rule imposed by the State government. Presiding over the First Bench along with Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, he ruled there was nothing unconstitutional about the e-pass system since it only regulated free movement in the public interest and did not prohibit or restrict travel altogether.

He said, “This has been done in the larger interest of the management of the entire Covid-19 pandemic situation and to regulate the travel of infected people coming in from other States or countries. We therefore do not find any reason to strike down the continuance of the e-pass system on account of any violation of the fundamental rights.”

The Chief Justice, however, left it open to the State government to reconsider the system of issuing e-passes in the larger interest of the public.