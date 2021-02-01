A day after inaugurating the Marina Beach memorial of J Jayalalitha, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader, CM Edappadi Palaniswamy and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam have converted her private residence Veda Nilayam into yet another memorial by a sleight of hand. Veda Nilayam was owned by Jayalalitha. She died intestate on 5 December 2016.

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court declared Deepak and Deepa, her nephew and niece, as Class II heirs of Jayalalitha, entitled to all her assets, both movable and immovable. The two did not want to alienate their inherited properties. On 5 October 2017, the Tamil Nadu government issued GO No 180, Tamil Nadu Development and Information (Memorial) Department, granting administrative sanction to acquire Veda Nilayam to convert it into a memorial for Jayalalitha and went ahead with the acquisition proceedings under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

This Act does not permit acquisition of a building to dedicate it as a memorial as it does not fall within the ambit of definition of “public purposes” under Section 3, read with 2(1) of the Act. Also, there is no provision in the Act enabling the government to appropriate the movables belonging to Jayalalitha without awarding compensation to the legal heirs, Deepak and Deepa.

Jayalalitha’s movable properties in Veda Nilayam have not even been valued.

Deepak and Deepa, children of Jayalalitha’’s brother, have challenged the illegal take-over of Jayalalitha’s properties by the State government.

The Bench of Justice N Seshasayee of the Madras High Court on 27 January pulled up the government for presenting the court with a fait accompli and rushing to declare open a memorial when the “owners thereof are clueless as to the actual value of the movables that they are entitled to in law,” but allowed the government to inaugurate the memorial from outside.

The challenge was not only confined to the illegality of the acquisition of Veda Nilayam, but to the incomplete acquisition of the movables also. The court allowed the main gate of the Veda Nilayam alone to be opened for the inaugural, but the building “shall not be opened at any time even during the function. The right, title and the interest of the heirs of the late Chief Minister cannot be marginalised,” the court ruled and ordered the government to hand over Veda Nilayam keys to the Registrar-General of the High Court. It was like bolting the stable gates after the horses fled. During Jayalalitha’s lifetime, Veda Nilayam was a veritable treasure house. No proper inventory of her movables exists.

Till the inauguration was over, the custodian of the keys shall hold them in custodia legis and was accountable to the court, Justice Seshasayee said. However, the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted an interim stay of handing over keys of Veda Nilayam to the court after Advocate-General Vijay Narayan pointed out the property was never in possession of the legal heirs, Deepak and Deepa. What a way to commemorate the ‘revolutionary’ leader, as Jayalalitha was known, on the eve of the State election!