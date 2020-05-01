In parallel to the flattening of the coronavirus curve in Hong Kong, there has been a spurt in the continuing ferment in the island nation, albeit not on the scale that was witnessed some months ago and during the Umbrella Movement of 2014.

The United Nations human rights watchdog is “closely following” the arrests of and charges against 15 pro-democracy leaders in China’s protectorate, and has reminded the territory’s government of its obligations to international law. The latest development happens in the aftermath of the arrest of pro-democracy leaders and activists including 81-year-old Martin Lee, the founder of Hong Kong’s democratic party and internationally recognised advocate, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, and veteran politician and activist Lee Cheuk Yan.

These arrests have brought the place under the close scrutiny of the UN, which in itself conveys a message to the likes of Carrie Lam. The protests had calmed for a while because of Covid-19, but the activists have now resolved to “step in and let the world know that we have not given up”. The prevalent mood of the people was suggestive on Wednesday when the crowds sang the protest anthem, “Glory to Hong Kong”, holding placards that read, “Revolution Now” and “Hong Kong Independence”.

With China having alienated itself over its handling of the pandemic, this time the prodemocracy activists have almost immediately won the support of the UN, which has notified the HK government that it is being “closely watched” over the arrest of the activists and that the trumped up charges have not gone unnoticed. The statement of China’s foreign ministry is a feeble defence of Hong Kong’s ugly narrative. It has accused the governments of the US and the UK of attempting to “whitewash, condone and exonerate the anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong”.

The charges against the 15 relate to organising and participating in three protests last year, including one in August which was attended by as many as 1.7 million people, an index to the groundswell of opposition to the regime. The protests were sparked by a proposed bill which would allow extradition of people from Hong Kong to mainland China. By the time the Hong Kong government agreed to withdraw the bill, the protests had escalated to a pro-democracy movement which also called for action against police brutality against protesters.

In the event, Hong Kong has scarcely inched towards the democratic consummation; nor for that matter has the administration of China’s protectorate initiated action against the brutality. Labour Day marches on May 1 are banned. The authorities are also examining whether to allow the June 4 vigil of the Tiananmen Square massacre to go ahead. China’s sensibilities are uppermost in the State’s reckoning.