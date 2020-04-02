‘To post or not to post’ seems to be the collective mental dilemma of the present time. A strong case has been made for staying away from the huge overload of information related to the Coronavirus. Conspiracy theories abound about its origin and spread. Well known personalities have advocated not thinking about or discussing the virus for some amount of time.

Yet others insist it takes a toll on our mental health and can induce unnecessary panic. There are concerns about the authenticity of some posts. Many wise folks rightfully point out this is an excellent time to ‘look within’. My point of view is to have a continued conversation on the subject. Here’s why I think this is a good idea.

Corona virus posts/articles encourage discourse in real time. In this uncertain and rapidly unfolding situation, we don’t have the luxury of formal medical trials with long – term follow up results. All that we can bank on right now is an exchange of medical information, experiences, and ideas of those countries that have had a head start on having had to grapple with the disease. As a professor from AIIMS said ‘there is more learning in the corridors of the science department than in the laboratories’.

He was alluding to the discussions between colleagues as they passed each other in the hallways, picking each others’ brains or offering solutions. It is well known that universities acquire their reputation not only from the infrastructure and staff but largely from the students they attract. Prospective pupils know that much of their learning will be from the animated brainstorming with their bright, talented peers.

In a rapidly evolving, global and complex medical situation, it makes a lot of sense to communicate in all spheres – medical, social, civil; to ensure better coordination and allotment of resources. While doctors are exchanging medical information on treatments and susceptibility to the disease (older age groups are more vulnerable than younger people), geography and climate; epidemiologists, social scientists and economists among others are analyzing how and why the virus has travelled faster to some countries but not others.

Technology and textile companies are focusing on equipment supply and upgrades. Successful state and country models are being highlighted. There are posts which suggest radical conspiracy theories. People delight in being the first ones to post new and sensational information in their respective online groups. This raises eyebrows and can also inflame passions and stress.

These posts, however, serve a very useful purpose. To be able to accept or reject the allegation prompts one to search for the truth and a lot of useful data is put out that can help one make up one’s own mind. There are the various conspiracy theories surrounding the virus’s country of origin, China, especially the nature of its origin.

Whereas some feel it was due to cross contamination from Pangolin or bat viruses from China’s wet market, (there a lot of live fish and animals are in captivity prior to being slaughtered and sold) others talk about the viral research laboratory in Wuhan.

For example, a published article (authored by scientists from Wuhan Institute of Virology, Universities in Shanghai and Peking and Australian Animal Health Laboratory) in the Journal of Virology, as early as February 2008 describes the successful experimental exchange of viral nuclear material between a SARS human infecting virus and the Corona, Horseshoe bat infecting virus.

Due to the lockdown and the important role of social distancing in breaking the chain of virus transmission, people are confined to their homes. There are some who live alone. Many need to talk about this overwhelming experience with others and understand how they are coping. Some people relieve their isolation by following up on posts related to the virus and some people their fear.

I followed a thread on Twitter where a health professional wanted to know how patients, who reached the respirator stage, fared. Several doctors from across the world shared their experiences which left her feeling more reassured. Posing questions, sharing apprehensions and interacting gives people the sense that they are all together experiencing this challenge.

No one needs to face it alone. For all the accurate statistics and real-life video shared by recuperating patients that may induce a sense of fear, there also abound many uplifting messages. Some of the spiritual messages talk of how the Coronavirus is a positive force, compelling us to reprioritize our lives. Messages encourage us to build our innate immunity; they underline how deeply connected we are – literally our lives are in each other’s hands.

Wildlife enthusiasts are posting wonderful pictures of how animals are seen in larger numbers, now that humans have receded from many common natural spaces. Contact numbers of government shelters/ NGOs distributing food or collecting donations are shared. Doctors who are working long shifts without breaks are sharing their experiences and drawing their energy from the overwhelming support and gratitude they receive on their timelines.

Due to a high transmission risk through doctors and hospitals as well as an enlightened decision to channelize medical resources towards Covid and emergencies, routine OPDs have been closed down in many countries. Doctors who are temporarily at home (or working in shifts) keep abreast on the disease through media and personal communication.

A medical colleague told me how she is enjoying surfing through messages and savouring the ones that really appeal to her. Moreover, diversity of opinion on any subject is very important. For global issues like climate change and the Corona scourge among others, people largely hear the political viewpoint as the official one.

But how a politician looks at a scientific subject is vastly different from how a healthcare official or a scientist or even a patient views it. Myriad perspectives help create a holistic picture in our minds. Political announcements, though relevant as they outline the overall picture, don’t tell us the minutiae. We decidedly need other voices to fill the gaps.

We can either look the problem squarely in the face and not get intimidated by the news surrounding it or we can choose to bury our heads in the sand much like the ostrich and just hope that it will blow over. Will it create a panic? It is difficult to say. As a family member pointed out – many people in our country have a fatalistic attitude and believe in destiny. Such people are not likely to panic easily. Also, there are controversies about fake and real posts.

To clarify, one can check the source (e.g. standard E newspaper sites should be reliable) or references, as well as rely on posts of known people (those you know personally sharing their experiences or opinion) or verified handles. For those who are as overwhelmed by the posts around the virus as they are by the virus itself, they can just switch off from the welter of information. They can do so secure in the knowledge that if they feel like connecting to their wider ‘family’ in the world at any time, all it takes is the tap of a button.

(The writer is a Delhi-based medical practitioner)