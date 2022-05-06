Order in disorder?

A popular picture of Einstein’s room, clicked on the day he passed away in 1955, shows it to be disorganized with a cluttered desk. Hardly anyone ever thought that his often-untidy desk came in the way of his path-breaking contributions to quantum physics and relativity theory.

The first time I noticed the cluttered table of a very reputed scientist was that of Prof. Ian A. Campbell at Laboratoire de Physique des Solides, at Orsay in Paris, when I joined him on a fellowship for a few months, in 1987.

A renowned expert on spin glasses and disordered systems, some of his work forms the basis of today’s spintronics. In fact, Prof. Albert Fert, who won the Physics Nobel in 2007 for discovering giant magnetoresistance (GMR), had done his PhD in 1970 with Prof. Campbell as a research guide.

On a cold morning in November 1987, I arrived in Paris from Mumbai and was picked up by Campbell at Charles De Gaulle airport. After reaching his labs, he said that I would share his room as well as his table.

I noticed the shelves of ceiling-high racks in his room filled with books as I sat on a chair facing him, while he used a blackboard to describe the work done in his research group.

He soon realized that his table being chock-a-block with papers and files, there was no place free for me. He quickly cleared about one square foot of table surface in front of me, and told me, encouragingly, to push the stuff over further when I needed more space.

Over the next few days, I learned that Campbell was not only a master of quite a few topics in condensed matter physics but also a complete gentleman. Amazingly, he never locked his room.