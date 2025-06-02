The Indian Railways has long been heralded as the backbone of the nation’s connectivity and integration.

With over 23 million passengers travelling daily and more than 7,300 stations in operation, it is not merely a transport system but a cultural artery, linking the country’s vast socio-economic landscape. Yet even today, despite technological upgrades, budgetary announcements, and headline-grabbing projects like the Vande Bharat Express, the average railway experience for most Indians is steeped in disorder, neglect, and a troubling decay in civic and administrative standards. Travelling by train for the common masses, has become an ordeal marked by poor hygiene, unchecked behaviour, and systemic apathy.

Toilets are often filthy, water taps run dry mid-journey, and the stench of urine and uncleaned compartments lingers in the air. Pan masala sachets and gutka brands like Vimal and Rajnigandha are consumed and spat out with impunity, leaving crimson stains on windows, doors, and even ceilings. These products, banned or regulated in many states, are still readily available and openly used on trains. Smoking and drinking, too, continue unabated, especially in sleeper and general compartments. Passengers light cigarettes and bidis without fear of punishment, emboldened by the visible absence of law enforcement and train patrol personnel.

The indifference of railway authorities is mirrored in the vanishing presence of the Railway Protection Force and Travelling Ticket Examiners. On many routes, particularly those running overnight or through remote areas, passengers are left to fend for themselves. The lack of regular patrolling has enabled a disturbing rise in onboard disorder. The consumption of alcohol in compartments, abusive behaviour, and public arguments frequently go unchecked. Meanwhile, hijras ~ transgender persons who often resort to coercive means of collecting money from passengers ~ operate freely. While their right to mobility and dignity must be recognised, the aggressive tactics some adopt, such as clapping loudly, making lewd gestures, or invading personal space, point to a deeper governance vacuum.

It’s not just a policing issue ~ it demands urgent focus on social management, empathy, and inclusion. The plight is most acute in the general compartments, where overcrowding, indecency, and chaos are normalised. These bogies, often bursting beyond capacity, witness passengers squatting on luggage racks or lying across gangways in undignified postures. Women and children are among the worst affected, as there are neither designated spaces nor effective security mechanisms to ensure their safety. The absence of ticket-checking makes the general coaches a breeding ground for unruly, sometimes violent behaviour. Fistfights over seating, verbal abuse, and even physical intimidation occur with frightening regularity.

For instance, according to data shared by the Eastern Railway, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered over 1,200 cases and arrested more than 1,400 male passengers for travelling in ladies’ compartments in October last year ~ an indication of just a fraction of the vast number of such incidents that often go unreported. While the interiors of trains suffer from mismanagement, the exterior ~ the environment through which they pass ~ is being equally degraded. The habit of throwing trash out of train windows is as deeply ent – renched as it is destructive. With few or no dustbins available on most non-premium trains, passengers have little choice or in – centive to behave otherwise. The result is visible pollution, especially in ecologically sensitive areas like the Konkan region.

Along this biodiverse coastal stretch, one finds plastic wrappers, discarded water bottles, styrofoam containers, and even soiled diapers strewn across the landscape. The lack of waste disposal infrastructure inside coaches, coupled with the absence of sustained awareness campaigns has made the Railways one of the most consistent contributors to public littering in India. Food and catering services aboard trains present a separate, yet equally worrying crisis. Passenger complaints regarding food quality, hygiene and price on Indian Railways have seen a dramatic surge ~ from 1,192 at the end of March 2022 to 6,948 between April 2023 and February 2024, marking a staggering 500 per cent increase.

According to a response to an RTI query filed by CNBC-TV18, these complaints included premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, and Mail Express. The data, provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), revealed that a total of 11,850 catering related complaints were recorded between April 2021 and February 2024. In resp – onse, 68 show-cau – se notices were is – sued, and some ca – tering contracts were terminated. Moreover, tru – sted packaged food from established FMCG companies is rarely available. Instead, passengers are forced to buy generic, low-quality snacks, sold without clear pricing.

This is not just a matter of comfort; it concerns food safety and the right to decent service during long hours of travel. And then there’s the infamous IRCTC biryani ~ a dish that has, over time, become a culinary mystery. Often consisting of some plain boiled rice and a few chunks of chicken swimming in a yellowish masala, it raises a profound philosophical question: if biryani loses its aroma, layering, and love, is it still biryani? Ironically, many local eateries across India offer far superior biryani at half the price and twice the soul. Compounding these passenger grievances is a chronic logistical failure in the railway parcel and cargo system. Businesses and individuals alike report instances of parcels rea – ching the wrong destination or arriving damaged. Furthermore, customers are often charged arbitrary “loading” and “handling” fees by porters affiliated with labour unions. This reflects not only the hardening of labour lobbies into unaccountable entities but also the total absence of administrative will to clean up internal systems. The experience at railway stations is no better.

The ticket booking system, including Tat – kal quotas, is rife with manipulation. Bots and touts snap up tickets within seconds, while genuine passengers are forced into waitlists or overpay for lastminute reservations. The crowding at major junctions, lack of platform discipline, and sheer absence of helpful staff only deepen the crisis of public trust. Amid this bleak landscape, one must acknowledge that no amount of technological upgradation can solve a problem that is, at its core, ethical and behavioral. India’s railway problem is not only about tracks, timetables, or technology. It is a social crisis.

A society that spits, urinates, smokes, and fights in public spaces without fear of consequence is not suffering from inequality alone but from a civic collapse. Addressing this demands a comprehensive social management mission that can complement the physical expansion of the Railways. Trains should have on-board marshals, not merely to enforce rules, but to ensure civility. The system should be reoriented to enforce social conduct, especially targeting hygiene, safety, and responsibility. The Railways must also return to the basics. Clean toilets, regular sanitation, and functioning wash-basins are not luxuries ~ they are fundamental to human dignity.

Ticketless travel must be curbed through increased onboard checking and stiff penalties. Food services should be regulated with greater rigour, allowing only certified vendors and known brands. Waste bins must be installed and maintained. Most importantly, Railway staff ~ from TTE to catering contractors ~ must be trained not just in their du – ties, but in decency and public interaction. Ultimately, the Indian Railways must embody the values of the Republic it was designed to serve ~ equality, dignity, and shared progress.

Today, it mirrors too much of what has gone wrong: bureaucratic indifference, environmental neglect, civic decay, and a failure of imagination. But it also holds, within its vast network, the potential for transformation. Reforming the Railways is not just a matter of engineering or logistics ~ it is a question of who we are as a people and what standards of public life we are willing to accept. India deserves a railway system that moves not only its people, but also its moral compass. The journey towards that goal must begin now ~ and it must be relentless.

(The writer is an author, policy analyst and columnist)