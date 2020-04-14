India is reeling under a lockdown. People have been confined within their houses, offices and factories have downed their shutters and traffic has come to a virtual standstill. What has caused such a state of affairs in India? In order to prevent the contamination of coronavirus, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown.

The other precaution was the directive to main “social distance”. This calls for the confinement of people within their houses and restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic. Ever since the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the night of 24 March, how far has the Indian government succeeded in the task of enforcing social distance throughout the country and how far has coronavirus contamination been contained?

On the basis of the study of actual reality, we can argue that the government has gone a long way towards ensuring “social distance” and the rate of the afflictionr has been less than in the United States and Europe. As the goal of complete “social distance” has not been achieved and as “corona contamination” is still a threat to Indians, one wonders if the lockdown can be terminated within the stipulated time?

According to a section of the citizens, given the partial success in maintaining social distance and also the partial success in resisting virus contamination, the lockdown should be reintroduced. To what extent is the renewal of lockdown acceptable. It is true that even today the principle of social distance has not been realized totally in India and the rate of corona contamination has not been reduced, but a look at the socio-economic context will militate against the justification of a prolonged lockdown.

Hundreds of thousands of people in India earn their livelihood on the basis of daily wages. But because of the closure of factories and the absence of vehicular traffic, factory workers, rickshaw pullers and auto-rickshaw drivers and manual workers have been thrown out of employment. Governments at the Centre and in the states and the non-government organisations have to take up the responsibility of feeding this section of the population, indeed the working masses.

But how long will these organizations succeed in sustaining the labouring masses? The resources of the governments (Centre and states) are limited. Production has come to a halt. The sources of the revenue of the governments have dried up. Under these circumstances it will not be feasible for the governments to maintain the rationing system.

Daily wage-labourers and the toiling masses in general have no savings at their disposal. If the lockdown is prolonged, the labouring masses will not find it feasible to maintain their livelihood. As a result of the lockdown the future of the migrant labourers will also be at stake. So if it is prolonged, its justification. may be open to question. It may be argued in this context that an extension of lockdown might suit the United States but not India.

The economic condition of the American workers is much higher than that of his Indian counterpart. Moreover, the USA is one of the richest countries of the world. The manner in which the government in the United States can solve the problems of its working class cannot be adopted by a country like India, faced as it is with the problems of its own working class. Apart from this in USA, the problems of the working class are sought to be solved in the light of commercial calculations.

But while dealing with the problems of the working people the Indian government has to adopt a humanitarian outlook. Despite the socio-economic context and the humanitarian aspect of the lockdown, it cannot be denied that we shall have to carry on a battle to combat and defeat coronavirus. For this we cannot forget the urgency to uphold the principle of ‘social distance’. But the question arises: If lockdown is lifted how can social distance be maintained?

Social distance can be maintained by upholding the principle of cooperative federalism. The states can take upon themselves the responsibility of upholding the principle of social distance. They are capable of discharging their responsibilities within their allotted areas. Before enforcing “Janata Curfew” in India for a day in the month of March, social distance came into force in West Bengal to a large extent. Although vehicular traffic did not come to a halt, public thoroughfares wore a desolate look. So if before the enforcement of “Janata Curfew”, social distance could be maintained in some of the states, what stands in the way of effective implementation of the principle of “social distance” after the withdrawal of the lockdown?

But one question arises: In order to restore normalcy there should be free flow of vehicular traffic. If traffic flow is normal, how can ‘social distance’ be maintained? The government will have to take stern measures to control vehicular traffic. Wideranging propaganda and stringent administrative measures are imperative. The states can carry on their activities properly if they develop a reciprocal relationship with the Centre.

The states and the Centre will develop not only an antagonistic relationship, their equation will be one of cooperation and conflict. Only through political, social and economic reciprocity both the Centre and the states can address their problems.

(The writer is retired Head of the Department, Political Science, Asutosh College, Kolkata)