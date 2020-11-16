In 2017, filling in as captain for Virat Kohli, who was injured, Ajinkya Rahane first nullified Australia’s initial advantage and then installed India in the driving seat to clinch a Test match most emphatically. But the setting of the gritty show, and the eventual glory story, worthy of the never-say-die Mumbai school of cricket, was Dharamsala, quite picturesque and idyllic, but imbued for India with the comforts of home and therefore unlikely to be evaluated quite in the same way as an away venue with its own, often localised challenges. This could also be why Michael Vaughan forecast a lost summer Test series for India down under with Kohli allowed paternity leave and Rahane required to captain the team in the last three matches of it.

The former England captain, going by his tweeted message, has not really given India any chance whatsoever, basing his unequivocal opinion entirely on the notice of Kohli’s absence. The regular India captain will, of course, be missed a lot as a batsman but it is for Rahane to drive home the fact about his courage and tactical resourcefulness in difficulties as a leader.

The Dharamsala Test previously referred to, for example, marked Kuldeep Yadav’s successful Test debut and while then coach Anil Kumble may have to be thanked for thinking up for India an attacking option, making the most of the weapon was in the domain of Rahane, a job which he did quite well. And there are two reasons why India’s Test records in Australia have improved considerably over some time.

First, drop-in pitches are said to have suited batsmen who are not particularly fond of spitefully fast tracks affording a high bounce and, secondly, India today have the pace-spin balance that makes the business of taking 20 wickets just that useful bit easier. The two factors have made for uninhibited aggression, which is what you need when facing Australia, who pounce upon you if you don’t.

The conclusion you thus arrive at hardly shows Rahane sliding down a bottomless pit ~ or roaring like one of those film-title lions. He will find himself leading an eminently competitive lot capable of holding its own even when the going is tough, just as Kohli did the last time around.

That was when India won a Test series in Australia for the first time and ecstatic as we were then, it would be a surprise if Australia chose not to be ready for retaliation. The contest will indubitably be hard but India had better not be written off before it has begun. Also, you can take it for granted that if Rahane pulls it off, Michael Clarke, or any of the Australian A-listers, will never think of blaming the hosts’ defeat on their players’ greed for plum Indian Premier League contracts. Clarke said Kohli had been sucked up to for that.