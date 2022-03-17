There may not be a rift in the lute quite yet, but the Japanese Prime Minister’s appeal to legislators of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party would suggest that there may yet be a scintilla of dissension among the lawmakers.

As much is the fineprint of Fumio Kishida’s appeal to his party comrades to unite if they are to win the impending election to the House of Councillors and thus put in place a stable coalition government in Tokyo. The searchlight has been turned inwards. Not the least because Mr Kishida has made the appeal at an LDP convention. He has underlined the importance of the coalition with Komeito, its smaller partner. To that extent, he has binned the emerging perception that the equation between the LDP and Komeito has become somewhat “awkward” over electoral cooperation.

The election is scheduled to be held in July. Given that an alliance precedes an election and a coalition is formed thereafter, an agreeable pre-election alliance is the bedrock of a stable coalition. As the Prime Minister told the convention, “Is there any other option than the LDP-Komeito that can be entrusted with governing the country when we face history-making challenges?”

At times, the Upper House elections have triggered a big political change. Let us unite as one and secure a victory”. Mr Kishida was elected as the LDP president in September last year, taking over from Yoshihide Suga. The election to the House of Councillors is a major test for the Prime Minister. Indeed, his performance as the head of government and the ruling party will be assessed in the forthcoming election. Chiefly, he will be evaluated by voters on his handling of the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic.

As in most countries, the second has deepened the crisis caused by the first. At another remove, the head of Komeito, sounded decidedly optimistic. “The stage,” he said, “is set for cooperation in the election to the House of Councillors. We will look at the situation in each constituency and seek substantial cooperation that will produce results.”

Above all, Japan cries out for stability in view of the overwhelming global crisis over Ukraine and the nuclear ambitions ~ is rivalry the right expression? ~ of North and now South Korea. If the political scenario in the peninsula is stable, so too will the narrative in Japan. It is imperative, therefore, for the ruling party to be united. Equally, Komeito must strive to strengthen unity.

Disunity might only encourage the likes of North Korea’s belligerent President, Kim Jong Un, especially when South Korea too is in a period of political transition. Mr Kishida has struck the right chord amidst the discord that plagues international game theory. In terms of unity, both the Liberal Democratic party and Komeito are on test.