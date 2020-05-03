Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would never have imagined that he might face a constitutional crisis to get elected to the state legislature because of the outbreak of Coronavirus. Uddhav was sworn in last November despite not being a member of either house after much drama and a fall-out with the BJP.

He was the first Thackeray to don the mantle of the chief minister, as his father had believed in remote control. So far, the family had run a powerful political empire without contesting elections. In fact Uddhav’s son Aditya Thackeray was the first to enter electoral politics and got elected as a legislator in 2019.

With the Election Commission deciding to hold polls to the nine vacant seats in the Legislative Council on May 21 at the instance of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari there is some reprieve. Had the scheduled elections to these seats been held on March 24 he would have got elected in the normal course but the commission postponed the polls due to the Coronavirus threat.

If not elected, he would have had to resign at the end of the six months because the Constitution stipulates that a minister or a chief minister should get elected within six months of his appointment and that period ends on May 27. Earlier Sena and its coalition partners were upset with the Governor for not agreeing to nominate Uddhav under the Governor’s quota to the Council despite the cabinet recommending such a step twice in the past few days.

The only other alternative was for Thackeray to resign and take the oath again but the Supreme Court had ruled in 2001 that such a move – resigning between two periods of ministership without being a member of the legislature – was unconstitutional. Sena claimed that the governor kept the alliance on tenterhooks as he was obviously looking for an indication from the top to act.

The alliance has already rolled out a campaign highlighting the “cost the state will suffer” if political instability is created in the middle of fighting Covid-19. The Sena was considering knocking at the doors of the Supreme Court to get some legal respite.

However, when all options closed Uddhav knocked on the door of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene this week during a phone conversation and this seems to have clicked. Why did the Governor request the Election Commission to hold polls? Various reasons are cited for this intervention. First of all the Prime Minister did not want to shift his focus from the war against coronavirus as the situation is quite serious. He was clear this was not the time for politicking.

Secondly, Maharashtra is important for the BJP and the situation in Maharashtra is quite serious with the state crossing more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases. Thirdly, insiders say that the BJP would not like to burn bridges with the Sena by rejecting the request from Uddhav for a political bail out. Political parties go by the dictum that there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies in politics.

Fourthly, no one is ready to replace Uddhav at this point of time when the chief minister is waging a big war against the deadly pandemic with meagre resources. Thackeray’s leadership has been attracting praise. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that his party was not interested in making a “backdoor entry” to form the Maharashtra government.

Lastly, the delay was because BJP wanted to keep the Sena on tenterhooks for parting company. Insiders point out that Uddhav need not have brought the situation to this desperation had he acted wisely earlier. He could have contested the Yavatmal Council seat earlier this year. Secondly, the NCP could have included his name when it made the government recommend two members to the Council.

Thirdly and more importantly, Sena could have asked one of its legislators to resign and Uddhav could have easily won from that seat. Thackeray found that he was wearing a crown of thorns as he faced quite a few challenges boldly these past six months. The first was to overcome his lack of administrative experience. He managed to survive in the Assembly despite strong opposition from the BJP.

He also had to face the economic challenge as Maharashtra was reeling under heavy debt – close to Rs 4 lakh crores. Finally he had to wage a big war against the Coronavirus, which hit Maharashtra in a big way. Maharashtra narrowly escaped going for President’s rule as Governor Koshyari said if Thackeray could not become a member of the Legislative Council, he would recommend President’s rule for eight days.

He had reportedly approached the attorney general and home ministry before taking any decision. The Prime Minister seems to have saved the situation by resolving the crisis with tact and vision. Indeed Uddhav has saved his throne for now.