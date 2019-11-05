The state of Jammu and Kashmir has ceased to exist. In place are two Union Territories (UTs). It has been almost 90 days since the decision was taken and despite hiccups there is some semblance of normalcy in the valley, while the rest of the erstwhile state remains at peace. Desperation on the part of Pakistan is visible as their terrorists strike soft targets, including labourers and truckers from outside the state, seeking to suggest they still have sway over the region. Locals protest in some parts of the valley, in a manner they have always done, by resorting to stone throwing.

These protests are localised and not of an intensity which require strong response. Maintenance of law and order under the new dispensation comes under the Central government, implying that political pressure on security forces would be less and the Centre would be answerable for any failures. This is in contrast to the past, when J and K police were politically pressurised, forcing them to slow down sharing of information in prime political constituencies which subsequently became hubs of terrorism. The question which remains is the future of the Unified HQs, which till recently functioned under the state CM. One of the major causes of anger amongst the local population, which fuelled support to Pak-sponsored terrorism was dissatisfaction with governance.

Financial grants to the state were immense, mostly moving into the pockets of a few and leaving little for development. There was also no creation of industry nor opening up of job avenues for the youth, forcing them into the hands of separatists who exploited them for a pittance. Politically, the state suffered. With terrorism continuing, anti-India protests politically supported and motivated, calls for boycott of elections and continuous bandhs, there was little scope for any new entity to enter the political space. The tilting of seats in favour of the valley, gave valley- based political parties the power to rule the state. Governance remained the prerogative of the two parties which have dominated the state since independence. Their leaders exploited the region for their own benefits.

Valley politicians ignored the changing culture of the valley as it transited from Salafism to Wahhabism with the induction of Deobandi clerics as it suited them. They supported separatists in their calls for merger with Pakistan on religious grounds; not because they desired it, but because it kept the valley boiling. Insecurity within the valley youth was maintained as politicians and separatists harped on the Central government attempting to alter demography by bringing in outsiders on a large scale. Thus, many within the state worked in concert to ensure that youth remained alienated, and the valley burnt. Central laws which could impact the ruling elite were not accepted by the state.

The court case against Yasin Malik, a militant turned separatist leader, who killed four IAF personnel almost three decades ago, could never proceed because J and K had not accepted the relevant laws. He is finally facing trial. It was in this atmosphere that the Centre acted and repealed the outdated article and along with it the discriminatory laws which formed a part of it. The Centre had made a set of promises when it repealed Article 370. It had promised development and increased employment opportunities. Simultaneously, it had assured the region that educational institutions would be created, and health facilities enhanced. National leaders had stated that terrorism survived because of Article 370 and would soon begin to subside.

The new UT government would have to work overtime to prove to the masses that the promises made are being implemented. An additional factor which needs to be addressed was the hurt caused to the local population by the approach adopted in enforcing the decision of abrogating 370. The Centre had imposed curfew, blocked communication, arrested political leaders and locked down the state before it made its decision. This conveyed the message that the decision was thrust down Kashmiris’ throats and they were neither consulted nor intimated. It angered them and this must be addressed. The Panchayat and Block Development Councils must soon be made effective to enable the population to regain trust in the Indian democratic system. Further, for the first time in our history a state has been downgraded to a UT.

The public would need to be convinced that this is a right and beneficial decision. Thus, the newly formed administration has a lot on its plate. It must move fast before patience begins to wear out and the little goodwill gained is lost and the tilt towards Pakistan increases in desperation. While law and order, implying handling daily protests and anti-terrorist operations, coordinated by the army and state police, remain out of the purview of the local UT government, yet it is they who would need to handle any negative fallout of security operations. Hence, there would be need for some form of coordination between them.

While the state of J and K had three clear subdivisions, the UT has two, Jammu and Kashmir. Both are vastly different and the manner in which the Centre’s decision was accepted was also at variance. Hence, the new administration needs to consider this factor while ordering continuation of restrictions in the state. Jammu has had a few peaceful protests on the government decision, none of which warranted any application of force. Yet similar internet restrictions continue in Jammu. These need to be lifted to win back trust of the populace.

While it may convey a picture of differentiation to the valley, it could also be a message that all existing restrictions would be lifted if peace reigns. These are trying times for the UT government and security forces who need to operate in tandem. While the administration seeks to fulfil promises and enhance growth, security agencies need to eradicate terrorism while avoiding casualties. Would there still be a Unified HQs and if so, who would chair it needs to be clarified. It is essential as this body remains a forum where fallouts are handled and work proceeds with coordination.

(The writer is a retired Major-General of the Indian Army)