Information war

The Gutenberg Bible, one of the earliest major books to be mass printed in medieval Europe using movable metal type, was a seminal moment in the history of information dissemination in the West. It led to the advent of what the scholar Benedict Anderson termed print capitalism which, in turn, enabled the emergence of the concept of the nation as an ‘imagined community’ leading eventually to the dominance of the nation-state as the primary unit of global interaction.

The short point is that if anyone ought to know the power of shaping the narrative, it should be leading western powers. It is in this context that the testimony last week of Jessica Brandt ~ Policy Director, Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology Initiative, Brookings Institution ~ before the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on State Department and USAID Management on ‘The Global Information Wars: Is the US Winning or Losing’ acquires considerable significance.

Reiterating the views of many experts, Brandt underlined that the USA is currently engaged in a persistent, asymmetric competition with authoritarian challengers that is taking place across at least four, interconnected, non-military domains: Politics, including interference in democratic processes; Economics, specifically the accumulation and application of coercive leverage; Technology, which intersects with the other domains but is a competitive domain in its own right and; Information, which may be the most consequential terrain over which states will compete in the next decades.

Her testimony focussed on the last-mentioned domain where Moscow and Beijing in particular have leveraged some of the sharpest asymmetries. It is axiomatic that in the post-World War II liberal international order, democracies have been considered the winners of the global strategic competition due to an open information environment.

But Brandt’s testimony flags the often less-understood reality that despite continuing to confer tremendous longterm advantages, such an information eco-system also creates significant vulnerabilities which can ~ and have ~ been exploited using low-cost, deniable tools and tactics by non-democratic powers. While democracies are premised on the idea that the truth is knowable and citizens can discern it to govern themselves, autocrats have no such need for a healthy information environment to thrive, she said in her testimony.

But the asymmetric nature of the information war is such that while Russia and China have effectively banned many Western social media platforms at home, they are able to use them quite effectively to engage audiences abroad. Liberal democracies have been behind the curve to appreciate the nature of the contest and to develop a proactive strategy to counter the information advantages accruing to autocracies.

This is not to argue that ‘we become our adversaries,’ which is to say democracies should roll back the commitment to free flow of information, but to think deeply about policy formulation in times when the war is not being fought on the battlefield but on the