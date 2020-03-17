It’s now a World Health Organizationdeclared ‘pandemic’, it’s one of the biggest health crisis in human history for its widespread global impact, and it could also provide proof of traditional wisdom working – of how India could show the way to fight the Coronavirus. The dreaded COVID-19 has claimed more than 4,000 lives worldwide, but India’s traditional food habits and deeprooted spiritual strengths could be a natural antidote – at the least to avoid public panic and reduce mass viral infections.

I do not see the fear in the eyes of Mumbai, one of the world’s most crowded cities. I can feel the quieter and more sombre mood, but no streets filled with people wearing face masks and indulging in panic-stocking of food as in some cities in the western world. Mumbai and India have the traditional inner strength to more effectively cope with Coronavirus. Start with India’s food.

Turmeric (haldi) and ginger – two traditional and common components of the Indian diet are natural immunity boosters – strengthening the body’s immune system, providing additional protection against infections and proven anti-oxidants. Antioxidants fight against disease and have a role in easing common cold or flu symptoms. Medical research suggests antioxidants may prevent damage to immune cells by neutralizing free radicals – agents in the environment that may damage cells and reduce immunity.

Turmeric in particular and ginger are rich immunity givers, and turmeric and ginger are part of India’s daily diet for millennia and continue being so – from dal for lunch or dinner tonight to the ginger tea this morning. India’s traditional vegetarian diet also provides health safeguards, as well as other common ingredients in Indian food such as mint, coriander, cumin. They help fight diabetes, blood pressure and protect against infections.

Popular beverages such as buttermilk (chaas) have proven disease-fighting health benefits and are part of the regular if not daily diet across India. Mental health helps too, in crucial ways, and boosts physical health by reducing stress and tensions that can contribute to disease. India as home to the world’s oldest spiritual traditions helps to reduce fear and panic during crisis and helps to keep matters in perspective. Everything changes. Increasingly widespread meditation practices worldwide and originating in India, such as Vipassana (www.dhamma. org), enables the inner strength and equanimity to cope with challenges life can offer day to day, from time to time.

The world is also realizing healthy advantages of other Indian traditions too, such as the ‘namaste’ – the age-old Indian greeting without bodily contact. Universally, purity of healthy habits and compassion are all-time good antidote. Thinking more about the welfare of others than merely worrying about oneself helps to reduce fear and anxiety. Fear is the worst virus. Avoid fear and over-reaction. Follow governmental health advisories. Take the necessary precautions. Stay calm. Like everything else, Covid-19 too shall pass.

(The writer is a senior, Mumbai-based journalist)