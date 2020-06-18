The funeral in Mumbai on 15 June of actor Sushant Singh Rajput pointed again to the dark side of stardom, of its untimely deaths, troubled lives and suicidal torment – both in the make-believe world of movies and multi-billion dollar gladiatorial arenas of televised sports.

To paraphrase the grimy, gritty character Tuco in the western classic ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’: “two kinds of people in the world, my friend, the ones envying those living the life of glitter and glamour and those having sympathy for them”.

The Patna-born Rajput who died aged 34 chose the life of professional make-believe, chose to chase a rainbow to a fragile pot of gold with emotional risk. As with many others before him, he paid the cost in what may have been his troubled few months made worse during this Covid-19 curse.

Every profession has challenges, stress, tensions and tough times that sometimes scream the inner question: “is this all worth it?” We need to look within, without delusions and with courage, to find the beneficial answer to fight, to overcome, to break free and to win. But professional actors and athletes depending on attention and applause of others multiplies manifold those challenges, stress and tough times.

For this and specific reasons unknown to the world at large, the young rising star Sushant Singh Rajput’s world came to a tragic sudden end, with the Mumbai police investigating what they say could be suicide, the self-ending of this chapter in the very long story of life. A life of stardom may appeal to many but rarely to hardened journalists. The profession of journalism is unique since we insightfully interact with different professions.

We ask personal questions of strangers in the street and the highest offices in the world, and find diverse answers to questions of life. Journalists interact across various levels of professions, juniors to seniors, emerging stars to superstars, clerks to chief executive officers. We see a raw reality of life that often causes cynicism more than glorified glitter of stars. Journalists see, analyse, write about the bad, the ugly and unfortunately report less about the good of life.

The good side of movie and sports world can be demanding levels of dedication, discipline, hard work – steps in the career ladder that Sushant Singh Rajput was climbing, the same ladder that brought rare height of success to Mahendra Singh Dhoni whose life Rajput skilfully portrayed in the 2016 film ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’. Rajput in ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’ merged the cricket and movie stardom often intermingling in India at various levels.

Cricket stars featured or aspired to feature in movies. India’s successful cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married movie star Sharmila Tagore and their son Saif Ali Khan is a movie star in Mumbai. In 1974, the young Sunil Gavaskar starred in a Marathi movie ‘Savli Premachi’, meaning ‘Shadow of Love’.

The love of glitter and glamour hides that shadow of fatal risk. People see lives of cricket and movie stars, their penthouses in Worli, bungalows in Bandra and the BMWs and Mercedes chariots of wealth – but often do not see the price to pay: the emotional insecurity and uncertainty of a life where success and failure come measured in other people’s perceptions, the perception of team selectors, directors and producers, the fickle audience.

Uncertainty includes injuryscarred physical fitness and fleeting skin-level beauty. Alcohol and drug addiction unsurprisingly frequently feature in lives of sports and movies stars, substance abuse in their desperate and doomed attempt to escape their gilded cage. Even those who never met Sushant Singh Rajput or seen his movies felt the pain of his early death.

Survival needs strength from equanimity to overcome problems of life – the inner strength of mind needed to find clarity, to avoid suicidal decisions during depressing times. Nobody is alone in this continuously changing cosmos, whether a star or a stargazer. Reach out if you have a problem too tough to cope by yourself. Seek help.

Call a friend or voluntary counselling services (91529 87821, or https://indianhelpline.com/ SUICIDE-HELPLINE/). Use mind strengthening exercises such as free online Anapana meditation classes (www.vridhamma.org/register).

We travel in an impermanent journey of life’s ups and downs, failures and success, sorrow and happiness. We are never alone in this journey. Once upon a time, a young journalist felt suicidal and nearly threw himself into the Hoogly River from Howrah bridge when he first set foot in a city then called Calcutta, and then found truth in the saying: there are no strangers in this world but only friends we have not yet met.

(The writer is a senior, Mumbai-based journalist)