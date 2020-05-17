We often read about Japanese workers expressing dissatisfaction with their managements by working an hour extra every day. Contrast this with the behaviour of Indian workers, who indulge in mayhem at the slightest provocation. Organised labour is quite wellpaid in India, so the angst of labour against their employers cannot be explained easily.

It may be that Indian company managements do not view workers as equals, but as lesser mortals, and ensure that workers never lose sight of this fact. The results are predictable, all hell breaks loose when workers get a chance to get back at their bosses. A strange superiority complex, of the Bertie Wooster kind, permeates the Indian upper classes. Most Indians would consider a degenerate heir surviving on an ill-deserved inheritance superior to a workman earning an honest living.

Even the working classes see no dignity in labour. Lower staff in Government departments often outsource their work because they do not want to be seen to be employed in a blue-collar job. No wonder, the top bosses in Indian companies were scandalised when the management at the Maruti- Suzuki plant adopted the Japanese concept of social equality between everyone working at the plant. The real attitude of most of us came to the fore when the lockdown was announced and migrant workers started to trudge back home.

A Government, which is by the people and for the people, provided no help to the millions traversing vast distances on foot, cycles and rickshaws, in the blazing sun. Rather, the police would harass the migrants to all it could. There are recorded cases of migrants cramming themselves in tankers, dumpers and cement mixers to escape the police. Those who were unlucky enough to be caught, were herded back into temporary shelters without adequate food and water.

The State Governments viewed migrant labour, who had worked many years at essential tasks at low wages, as an unnecessary imposition. The general public was so scared of contracting Coronavirus that they wished that the migrants would vanish in thin air. Various good Samaritans saw the humanitarian crisis only as a low-cost photo opportunity. Later on, when their privations became unbearable, and migrants started protesting against their poor living conditions, the Government reluctantly started organising transport to ferry them back to their native States.

But the problems of migrant labour were far from over. There were innumerable logistical problems. The transport arranged for migrants was insufficient and red tape was involved. Some States were non-cooperative. For example, after industrialists in Karnataka saw cheap labour disappearing, they asked the CM to stop migrant labour from moving out, which prompted the Karnataka Government to change its stance, and cancel the trains arranged for migrant labour. Thankfully, the Karnataka Government has reversed this unfair decision.

A number of migrant workers have perished in their bid to reach their hometowns, falling down by exhaustion brought about by their exertions on an empty stomach in the harsh sun. In a truly tragic incident, 16 migrants, resting on a railway track were run over by a train in Maharashtra. Ironically, a special plane has been sent to bring their bodies to their hometowns. It appears that migrant labour did not figure in the calculations of the Government when the lockdown was announced the on 25 March.

Had a couple of days’ leeway been given, adequate provision could have been made both for those who wanted to stay back and those who wanted to go, which would have avoided tons of human misery. Even a week after the lockdown announcement, the Government was loath to acknowledge that there was a problem of migrant labour. In proceedings before the Supreme Court, the Solicitor-General submitted: “I am told that there are no more migrants on the roads. Anyone being found is being taken to the nearest shelters. 6 lakh 63 thousand people have been provided shelter so far and over 22 lakhs are being provided food on a daily basis”.

The Chief Justice said that the Supreme Court will take on record the submission made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that there were no more migrants on the road ~ a submission that now appears to be incorrect. The migrant crisis would bedevil Indian industry for a long time to come, because some migrants will never come back and those who do come back will take their own time to reach their workplaces. Factories and businesses would have to contend with many missing slots. Migrants who do not go back to their place of work may not find suitable employment in their hometowns.

Everyone would lose in the process. Ideally, owners should see workers as partners in their enterprise, but such an understanding is unlikely to dawn soon on Indian businessmen. Rather, businesses would like to recover their losses by short payment to labour. A look at a memorandum submitted by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI) to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment would be instructive. Inter alia, GCCI wanted the pay of contractual and most permanent workers to be pegged at Rs 202 per day with a ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month, with no right to form unions under the Industrial Disputes Act.

The Gujarat Government is in the process of accepting some of these demands. The UP Government has done even better by extending working hours from the present 8 hours to 12 hours and suspending almost all labour laws. This approach bodes ill for industrial peace and harmony. Unemployment may go up sharply because many workers will not come back on these conditions. Probably, the Government could have done better by promoting an arrangement, fair to both employers and employees.

At this time, when we have mass unemployment, declining wages and profits, and an economy about to go into recession, giving handouts to businesses may not be the correct way to handle the brewing economic crisis. A far larger number of people would benefit from a programme of social and economic reconstruction. The USA came out of the Great Depression (1929-1932) by providing support for farmers, the unemployed, youth and the elderly, not by making their lot more difficult.

Under the ‘New Deal’ relief programmes of President Roosevelt, the unemployed were gainfully hired to build necessary infrastructure like hundreds of thousands of miles of roads, schools, bridges, airports, dams, post offices, hospitals and municipal buildings, waterworks, sewers, streets, and parks according to local specifications. Reforestation and flood control projects initiated during this period helped reclaim millions of hectares of soil from erosion and devastation. In a situation uncannily similar to ours, farm production in the US in the 1920s had increased dramatically thanks to mechanisation and use of insecticides and fertilisers.

Due to overproduction, the prices of agricultural products had become unremunerative for farmers. Believing that full economic recovery depended upon the recovery of agriculture, the Roosevelt administration aimed at raising prices of agricultural commodities. After consultation with farmers a system of domestic allotments was devised, setting targets for total output of corn, wheat, cotton etc.

The Government paid land owners subsidies for leaving some of their land idle or to grow soil enriching crops like alfalfa. The idea was to give farmers a “fair exchange value” for their products in relation to the general economy. Significantly, a generous minimum wage was fixed for industrial workers and a maximum workweek of 35-45 hours was prescribed.

Within four months of the New Deal, industrial production had risen by 57 per cent, prompting the writer Walter Lipman to remark: “At the end of February (1933) we were a congeries of disorderly panic-stricken mobs and factions. In the hundred days from March to June we became again an organised nation confident of our power to provide for our own security and to control our own destiny.”

A similarly imaginative approach is required to address the woes of our economy. Rushing into decisions based on the inputs of vested interests, ignoring the interests of workers at the behest of the moneyed classes may prove counter-productive, because, as Abraham Lincoln had said: “Labour is prior to, and independent of, capital. Capital is only the fruit of labour, and could never have existed if labour had not first existed. Labour is the superior of capital, and deserves much the higher consideration.”

