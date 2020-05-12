It is well-nigh impossible for ordinary Indians to adapt to the dizzying speed at which guidelines and rules relating to the management of coronavirus and the conditions under which the nationwide lockdown exists have been changed, especially over the past few days. The lists of what are permitted, and what are not; what is recommended and what is not are bound to confuse most of us, especially when these are revised sometimes twice a day.

If we are to stop flapping around like headless chickens, the Union and state governments must arrive at a simplified new normal that accepts certain unassailable truths.

These are, first, that even as the lockdown is relaxed, gradually if it must, the process must be as painless as possible; second, that in the absence of a cure ways must be found to endure without putting lives and livelihoods on hold; third, that there is a need for a change in the messaging of the state ~ from ways to avoid the virus (which clearly do not work) to ways to live with it, and fourth, that if we don’t open up and get on with life, we are doomed to slow but certain deaths.

The misery of migrants and of those confined to tiny hamlets in urban ghettos has already shown the flaws inherent in our containment policy. There is now the real risk of these miseries bubbling over into social unrest.

When a state government says it is not stopping migrants walking home on humanitarian grounds even though they violate lockdown restrictions, we must ask if it would not be more humane of the government to provide them transport, or better still to make it possible for them to stay where they are by allowing them to live and earn with dignity, and not at the mercy of petty bureaucrats in poorly-run shelters?

Surely, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister must have been struck by the irony of commandeering a special train to take home the bodies of the 16 mowed down on a rail track in Maharashtra and paying their kin compensation of Rs 5 lakh each when a fraction of that effort ~ and cost ~ might have kept them alive. The reverse migration has already spawned one challenge ~ that of restarting the economy in the absence ~ partial or total ~ of a workforce.

It may well spawn another ~ of unrest in rural India, which has relied on remittances from its migrants and will now have to contend with bearing their burden. When people who get inadequate healthcare in urban areas migrate to rural India with its rudimentary, sometimes non-existent facilities, an even greater public health emergency will be on the cards ~ one that will happen silently, away from the glare of television cameras and the ineffectual concern of leaders.

Should that happen, helicopters will be needed to drop wreaths and not flower petals. India’s demographics militate against the rules of containment that have been set in place. These must be changed, and quickly. From lives over livelihoods we moved to lives and livelihoods. Today, the starving subaltern might well place livelihood with dignity over life with shame. That is the extent of his desperation.