President Joe Biden is said to have confronted the issues that have stalled the peace process in Afghanistan. The current conference in Doha lends a new dimension to the US President’s foreign policy paradigm. And given the geopolitical compulsions, India is taking keen interest in the proposed US framework and the challenges that will almost certainly come up in the course of implementation.

It is a measure of New Delhi’s interest in the matter that Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, called up the external affairs minister, Mr S. Jaishankar, quite obviously to brief him on the trend of the discussions between the United States and the two Afghan delegations.

This obviously involves the participation of the two Taliban factions and the government representatives. Regrettably though, President Ashraf Ghani has been a no-show at the conference table.

The Biden administration has made it clear that any “enduring outcome has to be Afghan-led and Afghan- owned”. No less crucially, it is not for the United States to dictate the terms of engagement. “It is not for us to preordain outcomes.”

Thus has the US President given the warring sides, not to forget the Ghani administration, a long rope to hang on to. He cannot but be acutely aware of the fact that Afghanistan has showcased a fearsome cocktail of Taliban warfare, religious fanaticism, and US meddling that has hitherto yielded little that is positive.

Over the past two decades, change of governments in Kabul, on occasion via allegedly fraudulent elections, has not minimised the strife. There has been no change in the potentially mortal situation on the ground. Whatever the eventual outcome of the current round of talks, it is indubitable that the military intervention dating back to October 2001 ~ President Bush’s search of Osama bin Laden post-9/11 ~ has served to exacerbate the violent scenario in a chronically fractious land. To that can be added the unnerving thought that the war itself has stretched for as long as 42 years, close to half a century. There is not another country in Asia that has been so convulsed by conflict.

Afghanistan, therefore, has been the dominant theme in the regional narrative with its impact on India and Pakistan in the immediate perspective. Mr Biden’s initiative, therefore, affords a new chapter in Afghanistan’s contemporary history that has played a major role in South Asia’s regional and international relations. It is still open to question whether a “political settlement”, as proposed, and a “comprehensive ceasefire” will materialise, after all. On that will hinge peace and stability in Afghanistan, a consummation that is perhaps devoutly wished for, but one that has eluded the militants, the Afghan government, and also, of course, the United States of America. The decades-old strife is unlikely to end.