A difficult phase

Just where is Pakistan headed? This question has been asked often in these columns as it has elsewhere by observers within that country and outside. Some commentators see a revolution on the way, while others believe it is only a matter of time before the Army steps in, as it often has in the past. Meanwhile, the protracted battle between the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shahbez Sharif and apparently supported by the Army Chief, General Asim Munir, and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan has reached the streets. In the past few days, protestors have targeted hitherto sacrosanct institutions. PTI supporters attacked Army installations to show their anger at their chief’s arrest, while those supporting the regime marched on the Supreme Court, which had granted bail to Mr. Khan. To top it all, Mr. Khan has called for fresh nationwide protests on Sunday, telling his supporters that freedom will have to be “snatched”, whatever that might mean.

He has sought to whip up emotions by alleging that his arrest and a ban on his party are imminent as part of what he calls the “London plan”, a reference to UKbased former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is charged with being the puppeteer. Answers to the question posed at the beginning of this comment may seem elusive, but lie in the perceptions that the various actors have of the political situation in the country. Ever since he was deposed, Mr. Khan has been asking for national elections. In a bid to force the government’s hand, he dissolved assemblies in two key provinces. The Supreme Court ordered that elections be held this month, but the government refused to fall in line. The term of the National Assembly will end in the coming months, and Mr. Khan now demands that elections be announced forthwith. There is little doubt that Mr. Khan is hugely popular; ergo, he believes that his party will be swept to power. It would seem that his opponents share this perception, for they have shown no inclination to give in to his demand, not in the two provinces, nor for the National Assembly. To further complicate matters, Mr. Khan has targeted General Munir for his arrest.

As such, even if the political establishment is forced to follow the Constitution and order elections, it is unlikely that the general will be pleased with an outcome that sees his bête noire assume power. Each effort to thwart him has added to Mr. Khan’s popularity, and embellished the image he has cultivated of being the only man who can take on powerful forces in the establishment. Tales of the lavish lifestyles of Army officers are striking a chord with ordinary Pakistanis, who are forced to struggle for their daily bread in the midst of a huge economic crisis. Thus, the numbers of those who see the need for drastic changes are growing, even as those against Mr. Khan circle the wagons. Something has to give.