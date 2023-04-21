Groping in the dark

Whether India has become the world’s most populous nation or not, or whether this event will come to pass this month or will occur a few weeks hence is of lesser importance than the fact that in a world striving for precision, we are still working with approximations, some based on a census that was conducted well over a decade ago and others dependant on projections by global bodies. This by no stretch of imagination is a happy state of affairs, and one that has been enveloped by controversy because some political parties now believe that the census which has not taken place should also include caste counts, a demand they justify by arguing that funds for social welfare schemes are allocated on the basis of caste.

The United Nations Population Fund’s State of World Population report for 2023 now estimates that India’s population will be 1.4286 billion as opposed to China’s 1.4257 billion by the end of June. Thereafter, India will be described as the world’s most populous nation for the rest of the century and possibly much longer, for the UN estimates that by 2100 India’s population of 1.53 billion will be nearly twice that of China, which will have 77 million people.

The UN admits there is uncertainty about this data because of imperfect numbers from India. For the first time in 150 years of census operations in India, data collection was kept in abeyance because of the Covid pandemic and consequent lockdowns. Whether this was a good enough reason or not, or why the data collection could not be carried out as soon as the public health situation eased, has not been adequately answered by the government. All we know is that there is an as yet vague plan in place to conduct an e-survey whose undefined contours provoke more questions than answers, and the robustness of whose data will need to be determined.

The size of its population is the most critical data point for a welfare state, for resources can be allocated adequately only when target groups are identified. For all its other failings, India had until 2011 managed the decadal stocktaking of its population efficiently; this, for instance, was in contrast to neighbouring Pakistan which in nearly eight decades of existence has managed only half a dozen census operations. The institutional failing is inexcusable because while the government cited Covid as the reason for not conducting census operations in 2021, it was able to conduct elections to at least four state assemblies and bye-elections in at least a dozen states in that year.

The unfortunate injection of a political narrative into what was hitherto an uncontroversial operation must be deprecated. The ruling party sought to link census operations with the National Population Register, a contentious decision, while some opposition parties want caste-based enumeration to be carried out because they see a political advantage in this. But the result is that India will now never know its population numbers for 2021.