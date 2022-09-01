Odisha: New Covid cases drop below 200

Odisha recorded 187 new COVID-19 on Thursday as against yesterday’s 275 cases while the test positivity rate has dropped below 2% mark, the health department said.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,27,844, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Sundargarh district with 37 cases topped the daily Covid tally followed by Khurda at 34.

The death toll rose to 9,177 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are now 1,954 active cases, of which 361 are in Khurda district and 329 in Sundargarh district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 1.33 per cent as the cases were detected out of 14,036 samples tested. As many as 28 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.74% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 24 districts of the State while 6 districts did not report any cases.