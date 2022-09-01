NIA announces cash reward of Rs 25 Lakh on Dawood Ibrahim and his associates

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of Rs 25,00,000/- against the fugitive ‘Global Terrorist’ Dawood Ibrahim and his close associates.

A press note released by NIA on August 18, 2022, said, Dawood Ibrahim who has been designated as a “Global Terrorist” by the United Nations under United Nations Security Resolution 1267 and also listed under the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA Act, 1967 runs an international terrorist network, namely D-Company.

Press note further added, “Ibrahim and other associates of him are involved in various terrorism, and criminal activities such as arms smuggling, Narco terrorism, underworld criminal syndicate, money laundering, circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), unauthorized possession and acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and is working in active collaboration with the international terrorist organization including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).”

NIA declared a list naming five terrorists on whom the agency has declared cash rewards for passing on any kind of information pertaining to the absconding accused leading to their arrest. Which can be shared on the E-mail address; [email protected] and [email protected]. The identity of the informer will be kept secret for security reasons.

The amount of cash reward assigned to the close associates of Dawood Ibrahim who are also running an international terrorist network — D-Company are; Rs 20,00,000/- for Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Rs 15,00,000/- for Javed Patel alias Javed Chikhna, Rs 15,00,000/- for Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon and Rs 15,00,000/- for Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh.

Earlier on August 5, NIA arrested Mohd Salim Mohd Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Chhota Shakeel, said the officials on Thursday.

The arrest was made in a case relating to the activities of D Company. The lawsuit was filed suo moto on February 3 pertaining to terrorist or criminal activities.

“Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel via property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company,” said NIA.