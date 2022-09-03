Cryobiopsy new technique to detect lung’s ILd diseases: experts

New technique to detect lung’s ILd: Certain lung diseases can be diagnosed accurately with the help of new technique of cryobiopsy, a relatively new procedure for sampling lung parenchyma, the pulmonary experts opined at the Interventional Pulmonary workshop here today.

“Certain lung diseases could be diagnosed accurately with the help of lung biopsies such as ILD (Interstitial lung disease), a term of group of conditions that cause inflammation and scarring in the patients, but recently the cryobiopsy emerged as the most successful procedural tool to provide excellent results”, Dr Sheetu Singh, ILD and Pulmonary Rehabilitation expert at Rajasthan Hospital told the two days of conference which concluded on Saturday.

Cryobiopsy procedure entails using a flexible cryoprobe to rapidly freeze an area of peripheral lung which is subsequently extracted as cyobiopsy, Dr Sheetu said, adding though ILD can be diagnosed by CT scan but the accurate diagnosis of etiological factors can be made by cryo biopsy.

Dr Nishtha Singh, senior chest consultant and Director at Asthma Bhawan, said, “Endobronchial ultrasound guided FNAC of mediastinal lymph nodes (EBUS bronchoscopy) is a useful technique that helps in detection of tumor and tuberculosis in lymph nodes around the lung”.

Eighty young pulmonologists. across the state of Rajasthan and almost 1000 pulmonologists joined the online link in almost all the states of India which was aimed to teach the doctors skills on bronchoscopy and advanced procedures. Among others who interacted included the renowned faculty all across India were Dr Sahajal Dhooria from PGI Chandigarh, Dr Sonia Dalal from Baroda, Dr Visweswaran Balasubramanian, Yashoda hospital, Hyderabad, Dr Atul Luhadia, Udaipur and Dr Devraj Jash, Apollo hospital, Kolkata.