Naveen Patnaik in New Delhi, woos investors through ‘Make in Odisha’

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 31, 2022 9:50 pm

The third edition of Make in Odisha-2022, launched in the national capital on Wednesday, in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik during the 3rd Edition of "Odisha Conclave-22" in the capital on Wednesday. (Photo: SNS)

The third edition of Make in Odisha-2022, was launched in the national capital on Wednesday, in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik. The curtain raiser event was attended by ambassadors of different countries and others.
The event is aimed at attracting investors investment in the state in large numbers, which will result in the economic stability of the state.
CM Patnaik took to Twitter to express his feelings. He said, “Glad to meet the ambassadors at the curtain raiser of the third edition of Make in Odisha 2022 in Delhi. Highlighted Odisha’s immense potential for investment, conducive business environment, and industry-ready infra. “


He invited all the attendees to participate in the flagship investor’s meet.
“Appeal to investors to take advantage of the conducive business ecosystem, friendly policies, infrastructure, and skilled workforce in the state. Come join the juggernaut.” CM said.
The third edition of the event, which is being held in Delhi is expected to experience big investment announcements and is also expected to see important MOUs take place.
According to a source, the event will showcase the vast potential for investing in Odisha.

