Music, dance add glam to Puja rally

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today took part in a colourful rally and thanked UNESCO for according the intangible cultural heritage tag to Durga Puja. Representatives of around 2,500 renowned Durga Pujas in Kolkata, Howrah and Salt Lake along with the artists from Tollywood and the tele industry took part in the rally from Jorasanko area in north Kolkata to Red Road, dressed in traditional Bengali outfits.

The rally was marked by Chaau dance performance, playing of dhak (drums) and flute, dhamsa and baul music and blowing of conch shells by the different Puja-organising clubs. A half finished ek chala Durga (single cover structure) and her entourage was an integral part of the rally symbolising that the idol making is still to be completed with the idols slated to find their place in pandals after nearly a month.

A double-decker bus, which is used for the purpose of tourism by the state government was also promoted during the procession. A huge crowd assembled beyond the guard rails placed along the rally route and waved to Miss Banerjee as she led the rally. Similar rallies were also organised in the districts. State chief secretary HK Dwivedi, director general of police Manoj Malaviya and Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal also took part in the rally. Ministers like Firhad Hakim, who attended the rally, led Chetla Agrani Club – the Puja that he patronises.

The entire team of Chetla wore green to symbolise the theme ‘greenery’ which will be depicted through the Puja this year. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Bidhannagar and mayor Krishna Chakraborty were seen performing dhunuchidance. Ministers Shashi Panja, Aroop Biswas and Sujit Bose also took part in the rally.

Interestingly, there was a smart shower just before the beginning of the rally but it stopped soon after the walk began. Prior to the rally, Miss Banerjee described Durga Puja as an emotion of the Bengalis that unites people above the “parochial barriers”. “I would like to thank UNESCO for according ICH tag to Durga Puja. From today onwards, our festivities have begun one month in advance.

I welcome people from all walks of life to participate in the rally, and thank everyone for watching this rally from around the world,” she said while inaugurating the rally. “Durga Puja is an emotion that rises above parochial barriers and brings us together. It unites the magnificence of art with spirituality. We thank UNESCO for recognising Durga Puja as intangible cultural heritage and honouring the labour of love of everyone involved,” she tweeted.