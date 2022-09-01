MBBS girl student commits suicide: A final year MBBS girl student of Safdarjung Hospital committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room located in the premises of the hospital, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Dr Ritu, a resident of Jharoda Kalan, Delhi. The Safdarjung Enclave Police is investigating the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Manoj C said that the information about the incident was received on Thursday at around 3.30 am in the morning. It was informed that a final year MBBS student has committed suicide in MBBS Girls Hostel, Room Number-510, Safdarjung Hospital.

“After getting the information, a policeman posted at Safdarjung Hospital Police picket reached the spot, where it was found that the girl student had been taken to the emergency ward, where she was declared brought dead. On initial enquiry, it was found that the deceased had hanged herself with the help of her ‘dupatta’ in her room,” said the DCP.

“Her friends broke open the door, bolted from inside and took her to the hospital after bringing her down, where she was declared dead. A suicide note has been found from the spot, which is being verified. Police is also talking to the family of the deceased to ascertain the reason behind this extreme step,” the police official further said.

In her last note, she mentioned: “31/08/2022 Meaningless, Worthless, Toxic, Loveless, I don’t deserve any happiness in my life. Kabhi kuch thik nahi hoga no matter how hard I try, Ritu.”

According to a hospital source, the deceased was doing her internship in the hospital from April 2022. She was depressed for some time and was taking medicines. During the search of her room, the police team found two empty packets of antidepressant medicine.

Statements of other inmates and friends including family of the deceased have been recorded. No foul play has been detected so far. Further inquest proceedings are being carried out, police said.