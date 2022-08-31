Manchester United sign Antony after reaching an agreement with Ajax

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Brazilian winger Antony, the club said in a statement on Tuesday. The transfer is set to go through ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, subject to medical, personal terms being finalised and international clearance.

Antony’s omission from the Ajax squad last weekend came after he publicly pleaded with Ajax to sell him to United.

Antony will become United’s fifth signing under Erik ten Hag, whose side have won their past two Premier League games after losing their opening two matches.

Lisandro Martinez will present Antony with a familiar face in the squad, having also joined from Ajax — Ten Hag’s former club — while Tyrell Malacia arrived from Feyenoord.

Former Ajax, Tottenham and Inter playmaker Christian Eriksen arrived on a free transfer after leaving Brentford, and United last week signed Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil. He has won two Eredivisie titles and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

