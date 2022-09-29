World Heart Day special: Always keep your heart in mind!

September 29 is observed as World Heart Day globally. It is a day dedicated to educating and spread awareness about heart health and the factors that pose a threat to it. Heart is one part of the human body, which is engaged in pumping of blood, even while sleeping. The proper functioning of the heart is very crucial for other body parts including the brain to function properly. Heart ailments are very common in India and today’s hectic lifestyle is further adding to the woes.

World Heart Day special

This day provides an opportunity to revisit the suggestions and advice given by heart specialists on how to take care of the vital organ. Dr. Aparna Jaswal, Director, Electrophysiology & Cardiac Pacing, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute says, “Sudden cardiac death is a very complex and heterogeneous problem. The reasons for sudden cardiac death are many, however, we have seen an upsurge of sudden cardiac deaths after covid pandemic. The reasons for sudden cardiac death are largely lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and a strong family history of disease in the blood vessels of the heart.

She further adds, “we have realized that in the post-covid era, people with no prior history of cardiac disorders are also experiencing sudden cardiac death. COVID has clearly been linked to causing sudden cardiac death. The reason for this has been associated with covid affecting the myocardium which means the muscle of the heart. As a result of which, the heart muscle can become weak and there can be small scars that can ultimately be responsible for abnormal rhythms and culminate in sudden cardiac death”.

Dr. Jaswal also said it was seen in about 50-60% of people; the coronavirus had actually affected cardiac muscle. As a result, the association between covid and sudden cardiac death was established. Covid virus affected middle-aged adults and younger populations. As a result, there has been an upsurge in sudden cardiac death in younger patients. It may be simply an association because a very large number of young people had covid virus affected as a result of which there is an increase in sudden cardiac arrest in young. It is important to understand if anyone would be at risk of sudden death because of covid.

Tips for healthy heart to follow this World Heart Day

It is very important to keep the heart healthy and some lifestyle related tips have proven to work wonders to support its functioning. Some factors work on a physical level, while others work on a psychological one:

The first tip is to stop smoking as it is the root cause of many other health problems

Practice meditation

Indulge in walks, yoga and stretching

Listen to music

Indulge in activities that interest you

Avoid extra salty food

Commenting on the fact how heart ailments are more prone during winters, Dr Naresh Kumar Goyal, Director & HOD, Cardiology & Heart Failure Programme, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh says, “Winter leads to increased constriction of blood vessels, leading to less blood supply to the heart, which might lead to angina. There is increased pollution during winter which increases platelet aggregation and leads to clot formation. Winter also increases the risk of flu which leads to inflammation, more plaque rupture, leading to more heart attacks. In winter, people tend to consume fast food which is high in fat, carbs, salt, and oil. Increased cholesterol along with high sugar levels might lead to high blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart attacks. Also, because of cold weather, people tend to smoke more, and it is again a high-risk factor for heart ailments. During winters there are frequent get-togethers owing to year-end and celebration of festivities, where people drink alcohol which leads to dehydration in the early morning hours, which further leads to more coagulability and thrombus formation”.

Dr. Goyal some tips to keep in mind during winters: