An encyclopedia, free to all, a doorway to open knowledge–the idea seemed impossible to even imagine by many, somehow in the last twenty years, Wikipedia made it possible.

In the information age, Wikipedia has played a major role in providing us valid and reliable information. “Check on Wikipedia”, to get all the first hand, relevant information about an event, place, name, topic or a person, we all go to Wikipedia. We have unlimited access to the vast information available, that too just a tap or a click away from our computer mouse.

Today, Wikipedia tweeted, “Wikipedia has evolved from a seemingly impossible idea into a sprawling testament to humanity—a place where we can collaborate, share, and learn about anything and everything.”

This is their twentieth year of success and this time they are celebrating the power of human collaboration, creativity, and curiosity. “Wikipedia started as an ambitious idea!” Then people who wanted to volunteer and support from around the world came together to write, edit, and publish–the facts and the figures accurately.

The information is posted and edited by sneering scholars and subject matter experts. Unlike many other social media and online pages, where information sometimes becomes misinformation, can be doubted, moreover, cannot be trusted completely; whereas, Wikipedia proved to be the opposite.

This online free encyclopedia was established and first edited by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger on January 15, 2001. Coincidently, on the same day, Creative Commons registered its website. Creative Commons (CC) is an internationally active, US-based, non-profit organization that provides free licenses for creators to use when publishing their work available to the public. Creative Commons developed the free and open copyright system which Wikipedia uses.