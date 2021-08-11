Why do we celebrate Teej?

When you see women and young girls beautifully draped in yellow coloured attire, and their hands covered with henna, it’s the day of Teej. The smell of fresh seasonal Indian sweets like Ghewar and the season of cheers and getting along with all your loved ones starts with Teej. The festivals celebrate the bounty of nature, arrival of clouds and rain, greenery and birds with social activity, rituals and customs.

As we are now left with few months to winters and the end of the year. The season of festivals begins. Haryali Teej and Hartalika Teej commence the beginning of the monsoon season. The festival is celebrated primarily by girls and women, with songs, dancing and prayer rituals. This day is has been dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva.

As her Hindu mythology Festival of Teej dates back in centuries. Goddess Parvati devout of Lord shiva, was deeply fond of Shiva and admired him. However, her father, Himalaya wanted her to marry Lord Vishnu as he had promised Vishnu for his daughter’s marriage.

Going against the wishes of her own father, Parvati asks her friend to abduct her. She wanted to prove her undaunted devotion to Lord Shiva. She wanted to show how dedicated, so she went for a deep and serious penance along the banks of river Ganga. Shiva was a sage, so he did notice Parvati. However, one day, he noticed her sincere efforts and accepted the marriage proposal. Shiva agreed to marry Parvati.

In India, women celebrate three types of Teej: Hartalika, Hariyali and Kajri. In general, the term Teej refers to the third day that falls every month after the new moon. And the third day after the full moon night of every lunar month.