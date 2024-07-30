Villa Swagatam announces 29 new artists for 2024-25 residency program

The French Institute in India has announced the 29 laureates chosen for the second edition of its prestigious Villa Swagatam residency program for 2024-2025. These selected artists, writers, and cultural practitioners will embark on a unique journey from August 2024 to August 2025, spending between one to three months at various residencies across India, Bangladesh, and France. Building on the success of the inaugural season, which highlighted the remarkable contributions of 17 winners, this year’s program is focused on enhancing cross-cultural exchanges in the realms of art, crafts, and literature.

Among the distinguished recipients is Rohini Kejriwal, an Indian author from Bangalore. Kejriwal, the founder of The Alipore Post—an independent platform celebrating art, poetry, and music—will be hosted at Maison de la Poésie in Nantes, France. Reflecting on her selection, Kejriwal shared, “The Alipore Post has grown from a simple poetry newsletter into a vibrant community celebrating creativity. My project, ‘The Poet’s Playground,’ aims to intertwine poetry and visual art with the unique cultural fabric of Nantes, exploring its landscapes, cuisine, and people.”

This second edition of Villa Swagatam has expanded its network, adding four new residencies in India: Jaipur Rugs, Hampi Art Labs, Eklavya Foundation, and Sunaparanta Centre for the Arts. Additionally, the Brihatta Art Foundation in Bangladesh joins the lineup. French residencies continue to offer diverse artistic opportunities, ranging from dance at Centre National de la Danse to visual arts at Biennale de Lyon, and from crafts at Mobilier National and Cité de la Céramique to literature at Villa Gillet and La Maison Julien Gracq.

French Ambassador to India, H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, emphasized the importance of reciprocal cultural exchange. He noted, “The success of Villa Swagatam depends on a two-way exchange of ideas and creativity. We are excited to expand this aspect in the second edition and hope to include more neighboring countries in future programs.”

The inaugural season of Villa Swagatam achieved significant acclaim, with winners gaining visibility through exhibitions and presentations. Many are now working on projects that delve into India’s rich cultural tapestry, showcasing the program’s dedication to fostering international artistic and literary collaboration.

For the second season, applications were open from April 9 to June 2, 2024. This round attracted a broad spectrum of applicants, including writers, graphic novelists, visual artists, designers, and cultural practitioners. Out of 450 submissions—210 from France and 237 from India—the selected laureates represent a vibrant array of creative talent.

Another notable laureate, French researcher and designer Antonin Mongin, will be based at the Vastrakala Craft Residency near Chennai. Mongin’s project aims to merge traditional embroidery practices with the collection of hair donations from the Tirumala Temple, where pilgrims offer their hair as a religious act. His goal is to explore the origins of materials used in textile arts, transforming cut hair into a valuable and symbolic component of his work. Mongin hopes to challenge conventional perceptions of hair as merely a commodity, instead presenting it as a material with profound conceptual and spiritual significance.

The Villa Swagatam residency program continues to play a crucial role in promoting global artistic dialogues and cultural understanding, offering a platform for creators to immerse themselves in new environments and produce work that bridges diverse traditions and perspectives.