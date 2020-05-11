Amidst the lockdown, people are busy doing something or the other to kill their boredom. They are trying new ways to keep themselves as well as others entertained to drive the Coronavirus blues away. Recently, singer Falguni Pathak also joined the bandwagon.

She organised a balcony concert for her neighbours. Amidst the lockdown, when everyone is in home quarantine, Falguni decided to delight her neighbours in a special way.

A video of her performance has gone viral and started surfacing on the internet. In the video, the Navratri Queen can be seen singing “Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye” from the 1971 film Anand in her melodious voice.

Sharing the same on his Twitter handle, a Twitter user wrote, “What more do you need when you have a neighbour like Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak @FalguniPathak12 .. Am sure they all must have loved to hear this song from her..Very soothing (sic).”

Social media loved her way of entertaining her neighbours and dropped in several comments for her.

Falguni has some very popular Indian pop singles to her credit, still heard and appreciated all over India. Some of her popular songs are “Chudi jo khanki haathon mein”, “Maine payal hai chhankai”, “Meri chunar udd udd jaye”, “Ayi pardesh se pariyon ki rani” and”Sawaan Mein”.