The Good Club wraps up its first-ever padel league, sets sights on expansion

The Good Club, a rising name in India’s sports and wellness scene, has successfully concluded the debut season of The Good Club Padel League (GCPL), creating an exciting new chapter for Padel in the country.

Over two action-packed days, the tournament not only showcased top-tier competition but also signaled a cultural shift, as this fast-paced racket sport gained ground among Indian sports enthusiasts.

The league attracted some of the most passionate Padel players and sports lovers, transforming The Good Club into a buzzing hub of energy, strategy, and community spirit.

After thrilling matches and intense battles on the court, it was Team Raging Racketeers who clinched the championship, earning the honor of becoming the league’s very first titleholders.

The Good Club’s co-founders, Pranav Mehra and Aashana A Mehra, are two young sports entrepreneurs who are deeply committed to making Padel more than just a niche sport. They want it to become part of everyday conversations, schools, and community spaces across India.

“The successful completion of our first league is a huge step forward in our mission to establish Padel in India,” said Pranav and Aashana. “We believe sports should bring people together—not just to compete, but to connect, grow, and have fun. That’s the heart of what we’re building at The Good Club.”

What’s next for The Good Club?

A cutting-edge Padel center is going to open in Delhi by the third quarter of 2025. The venue will feature world-class courts and premium amenities, giving players, from beginners to seasoned pros, a dedicated space to play, train, and compete.

The club will launch India’s very first Padel and wellness retreat at Amari Hills in mid-2026. The retreat will offer a mix of sport, relaxation, and holistic health experiences, aiming to draw both Padel lovers and wellness seekers.

Riding on the success of the inaugural GCPL, the club now plans to take the league to international arenas. The aim? To place India on the world Padel map and create cross-border opportunities for players and fans.

Looking ahead, The Good Club focuses on empowering athletes, supporting inclusivity, and creating opportunities for both casual players and serious competitors.